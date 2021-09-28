Disney+ is finally launching in Hong Kong this November 16

Finally, Disney+ is coming to Hong Kong! Thanks to the overwhelming amount of positive responses across APAC countries such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand, the streaming service has announced that it will launch in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12 and in Hong Kong on November 16.

The Mandalorian

Subscribers to the service will have access to a selection of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. There will also be exclusive Disney+ Original content on the platform, including Marvel Studios’s WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; Star Wars series The Mandalorian; Disney and Pixar’s Luca; National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales, along with Hamilton and many more.

There are no details of subscription plans and costs for Hong Kong just yet, but for reference, the monthly subscription cost in the States is USD 7.99 (around HKD 62) and a full year plan is USD 79.99 (around HKD 623). More information about the launch will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

