Disney+ officially launches in Hong Kong on November 16

Still unsure about whether to subscribe to Disney+ or not? This ought to help make up your mind! Launching in Hong Kong on November 16, all Disney+ subscribers will have access to a vast library of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, along with a slew of exclusive Disney+ Original content on the platform. Here are some highlights to watch out for:

Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios Loki

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ will feature an array of all your favourite blockbusters like Black Widow, Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, and many more, as well as numerous Disney+ Originals such as the Emmy award-winning WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye – all of which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in November.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney+ Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Photograph: Courtesy Disney+ Outrun By Running Man

Other Disney+ Originals to look forward to include Bille Eilish's new concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles; Outrun By Running Man, the highly anticipated spin off from the popular South Korean variety show Running Man; Home Sweet Home Alone, an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise, and many more to come.

Of course, there will also be a selection of animated and live-action Disney classics – think The Lion King, Jungle Cruise, the Frozen series, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Zootopia, and Aladdin – as well as Pixar hits like the Toy Story series, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Soul, and Luca.

Photograph: Courtesy Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM The Mandalorian

As for all you Star Wars fans out there, all nine Star Wars films will be available to stream on the platform, along with spin-off titles such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a whole lot more to come.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney+ Welcome to Earth

To top it all off, there will be a wide array of content from National Geographic, including the launch of Welcome to Earth featuring Will Smith, the award-winning documentary Free Solo, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Secrets of the Whales. Star will also have a fabulous lineup available, including Avatar, the Deadpool series, award-winning films like Nomadland, television series like The Simpsons, How I met Your Mother and Modern Family. Plus, there will be a myriad of original Asian content like Train to Busan, Along with Gods, Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons, The Grand Grandmaster and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney+ Disney+ interface

If you want to catch any of these shows, you can subscribe to Disney+ for $73 per month or splurge on an annual subscription of $738 per year. Subscribers will be able to set up to seven different user profiles per account (only four will be able to stream at the same time), access Disney+ on a wide selection of mobile devices and smart TVs, and even download all kinds of content on up to 10 devices! Head to disneyplus.com for more info, or stay up to date on the latest news on Disney+'s Facebook and Instagram.

Want to hear the latest news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news