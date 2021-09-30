Don Don Donki opens first-ever sushi restaurant this October

Yup, you've read that right – Japanese megastore Don Don Donki is opening its very own sushi restaurant! Located in Tsuen Wan's OP Mall, the Sen Sen Sushi restaurant seats up to 181 guests and will offer over 90 kinds of sushi that represent the best of the season. Highlights on the menu will include premium tuna sourced from all around the world, fresh salmon, as well as large Hokkaido scallops (available raw or roasted) – all of which will set you back a comfortable $12 per plate.

The sushi rice is no afterthought either as the restaurant uses Nanatsuboshi rice from Hokkaido – a highly regarded type of rice in Japan – blended with a special sushi vinegar made from a stock of Rishiri kelp from Hokkaido and dried bonito from Kagoshima prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo sake, and two types of red vinegar.

Photograph: Courtesy Don Don Donki Renderings of Sen Sen Sushi at OP Mall

Aside from enjoying plates of fresh quality sushi, the restaurant – which will feature different sound and light displays under the theme of 'Japanese fish market x underwater' – will also hold daily events such as fish cutting and roasting shows to provide fun and engaging dining experience for all.

Opening date: October 29, 2021 (11am)

Opening hours: 10am-11pm

Address: Shop 2001, 2/F, OP Mall, 100 Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan

