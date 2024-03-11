Hong Kong
Timeout

Lantau island Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Earthquake shakes Hong Kong’s Lantau Island

The earthquake’s epicentre was around Lung Mei Hang on Lantau

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
After several reports from concerned residents, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has confirmed that an earthquake occurred on Monday, March 11. The earthquake, measuring a seismic magnitude of 2.0, struck at 1.22pm on Lantau Island, with the epicentre approximately 20 kilometres west of the HKO. 

According to HKO, they received over 10 reports from locals who felt the tremors, describing them as having lasted a few seconds. Initial estimates likened the vibrations to be like that of passing trucks, though they were felt indoors and must’ve been noticeable enough to alarm residents. 

For more details, visit HKO’s earthquake reports page.

