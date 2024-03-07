Hong Kong
sang kee
Photograph: Facebook/Sang Kee Restaurant

7 New Hong Kong venues receive the 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand

Check out which venues in Hong Kong made the list this year

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Ahead of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024 award ceremony set to take place on March 14, this year’s Bib Gourmand recipients have been announced on March 7. Among the 77 establishments recognised in Hong Kong and Macau, 67 venues are located in Hong Kong. Notably, seven venues are making their debut appearance on the Bib Gourmand guide.

Michelin’s Bib Gourmand is awarded to eateries that provide affordable gourmet experiences which consist of three courses (without drinks) for no more than HK$400 or MOP $400. The list includes a range of venues, from casual street food eateries to decade-old restaurants, all of which make up Hong Kong’s exciting dining scene. 

New recognised venues includes Chinese street food stall Cheung Hing Kee (Tsim Sha Tsui), an eatery specialising in Shanghai pan-fried buns; Wong Tai Sin Cantonese eatery Man Yuen known for its wide variety of dim sum and classic dishes; Wan Chai’s iconic restaurant Sang Kee that offers signature dishes like salt-baked chicken as well as pork liver and wolfberry leaves blanched in stock; Sai Ying Pun’s authentic Chichow-style goose and marinated meat specialist Sang Kee Foods (Western District); and casual Sichuan restaurant Twins Liangpi Limited (Mong Kok).

The list also features restaurants offering global cuisine like Ăn Chơi – a Vietnamese eatery in Sheung Wan offering authentic dishes like bánh mí sandwiches, phở, and gỏi cuốn – and Little Napoli, a quaint pizzeria that churns out authentic handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizzas.

The official Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024 award ceremony will take place at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on March 14, and the results will be published in digital form on the Michelin Guide’s website and mobile app on the same day. 

