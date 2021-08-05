Hong Kong
Timeout

Eaton HK foodhall-pr-04032020
Eaton HK

Eaton Food Hall to give away 500 free meals as it welcomes three new brands

Inviting Hongkongers to join a fun-filled community event on August 16 from 7pm

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/e29dc0f6-4bfc-4f90-b065-eb2dcd8dc8e5.jpg
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
Eaton HK's Food Hall, located on the lower ground level of the hotel, is welcoming three new food concepts to its list of quick-service casual eateries this month. To celebrate, they're hosting an event to give away 500 free meals on Monday, August 16.

The new arrivals include steak and fries outlet The Meat Co., churros specialists Twist & Buckle, and Sanuki udon purveyor Katsuo Udon, adding another level of culinary diversity at Eaton Food Hall. On the day, 500 people will have the chance to try a variety of meals on the house, generously sponsored by eight of its tenants.

Katsuo Udon

From pork cutlet omelette curry rice from CoCo Ichibanya, Superdon’s sashimi bowls and The Meat Co.'s steak and fries to pasta from Flower Years, Katsuo Udon's bowl of noodles, Vietnamese beef noodles from Fûhn Express, and Chinese herbal soup from Souper Kitchen, as well as assorted mini Churros from Twist & Buckle to end it all on a sweet note.

There will also be dance performances and DJs playing Cantopop at the event while retro videos of old Kowloon are played and free craft beer, sponsored by YAU, is handed out.

Eaton Food Hall will also host a social media campaign to give participants the chance to win a stay at Eaton HK along with a $1,000 dining voucher. To enter, simply upload a photo of the event and tag @eatonfoodhall and #FoodHallGiveaway. The contestant with the most creative caption about their favourite food stall will win the grand prize.

The free meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 7pm onwards and social distancing measures will be in place.

