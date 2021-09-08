Emack & Bolio's to close their shops and leave Hong Kong by the end of September

Fellow ice cream lovers, I have bad news. American ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's is closing both its stores in Central and Wan Chai this month. The Boston-made ice cream was a massive hit in Hong Kong when it opened in 2015 and was hugely popular for its marshmallow and cereal-coated ice cream cones as well as its creative ice cream flavours. However, the brand has since posted on Facebook to announce that they will be closing this month.

Emack & Bolio's opening day October 10, 2015

"Dear friends, after six fabulous years we’re sorry to announce the Emack & Bolio's HK will be closing down. Our store in Lee Tung Avenue (Wan Chai) will close on Sunday, September 12, and our store on Cochrane Street (Central) will close on Wednesday, September 22. Please be sure to pay us a visit to get your fix of fabulous ice cream and funky cones! Thanks for all your tremendous support over the years - we hope to return in the future!!" – Emack & Bolio's Hong Kong

Emack & Bolio's Central store

Before the stores close, Emack & Bolio's, which also offers American-style milkshakes, smoothies, chocolates, sundaes, ice cream cakes and much more, will be offering one final discount on their ice creams. For the purchase of any ice cream scoops, you'll get an additional scoop for free. The offer is only available for in-store purchases and is valid until Sunday, September 12, 2021.

So, if you want to get your hands on a free scoop of Emack & Bolio's ice cream, then head to their Central or Wan Chai branch before you miss your chance. Otherwise, you'll need to fly to the US to enjoy this ice cream!

