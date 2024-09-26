OCBC Hong Kong and Time Out competition rules

COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser/Prize Provider) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

WHAT'S THE PRIZE?

In collaboration with OCBC Hong Kong, we are offering six DJI Osmo Pocket 3 cameras, each valued at $3,799. Each winner will receive one DJI Osmo Pocket 3.

This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

This gift must be redeemed from Time Out Hong Kong’s office address. This gift is non-refundable and non-transferable, and may not be redeemed for cash, sold or exchanged for any other products or services. Damages or issues with the product must be addressed with DJI directly. DJI reserves the right to change the terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of dispute, the decision of DJI shall be final.

WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 6:00 pm on September 26, 2024

End Date: 6:00 pm on October 2, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram

Step 2) Like the contest photo

Step 3) Tag the person you want to share this giveaway with

Step 4) Tell us in one to two sentences your pick of the most photogenic spot in Hong Kong and why. We will judge this based on your creativity; the most creative answer wins!

Step 5) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Bank Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out, its agents, contractors and their family members. The winner must be aged 18 or over - you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once - multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the winner will be judged by a panel of 2 judges, which will be comprised of Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the entry with the most creative answer (“the Winner”). The winner will be selected by the Judges and will be notified by Time Out by Instagram direct messaging within 5 days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES

Time Out reserves the right to exclude any entry from the Competition at any time if it has a reason to believe that the entrant has breached any of the rules. All entries must be submitted by the original writer of the entry. All entries considered inappropriate or offensive by Time Out will be disqualified. The winner will be notified by Time Out using the contact information submitted in the winner’s entry. The winner may be required to produce their original IC / passport with legible ic / passport number in order to claim the Prize Package. The winner may also be required to produce additional original proof of identity at the discretion of Time Out. Any winner who is not contactable or who fails to return contact within 72 hours of notification will be disqualified, in which case the winner forfeits their right to the prize, no compensation will be given and a reserve entrant will be selected at random as an alternative winner. The Prize Package is non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. In the event of unforeseen circumstances Time Out reserves the right to substitute the Prize Package for an alternative of equal or greater value. By entering the Competition, all entrants consent to the processing of their personal data by Time Out for the purposes of administration of this Competition. Any winners’ details shared by Time Out will be limited to first name and country only, in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations in Hong Kong. Copyright in all entries submitted for this Competition remains with the respective entrants. However, entrants agree that by submitting an entry to the Competition, they grant Time Out a royalty free, perpetual irrevocable worldwide licence to use and republish their entry. This includes sharing the entry through social media and publication by Time Out worldwide in any of their publications, their websites and/or in any promotional material. Time Out accepts no liability for any loss or damage however caused, including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss or damage or personal injury (with the exception of death or personal injury caused by Time Out’s own negligence) suffered or sustained in connection with the Prize Package. OCBC shall not be held liable for any disputes arising from or related to the competition hosted by Time Out. If an act, omission, event or circumstance occurs which is beyond the reasonable control of Time Out which prevents Time Out from complying with these rules, Time Out will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligations. Time Out reserves the right to modify, delay, postpone or cancel the Competition in the event of circumstances outside of its reasonable control. This Competition and these rules are governed by the laws of Hong Kong. The Competition promoter is Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited of 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West Sheung Wan, Hong Kong and all references to Time Out means Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited. Time Out has the right to license any rights granted to Time Out to its associated companies and licensees.







