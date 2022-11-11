Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner

[title]
Completed in 1952, North Point’s State Theatre – formerly called the Empire Theatre – was once a lively venue where some of the world’s greatest artists, bands, and troupes performed; and a cinema which screened numerous international and local blockbusters.
Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, New Word Development (NWD) has unveiled a new logo for the Grade I historic site. Inspired by artefacts collected by NWD’s conservation team over the past two years, the logo takes on a contemporary design with a specially designed font, classic burgundy and gold colours that hark back to the old theatre curtain, and pays homage to the iconic architecture of State Theatre’s roof structure.
To coincide with the reveal of the new logo, NWD is also organising a series of immersive theatre dinners titled DreamState at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant yè shanghai in K11 Musea. Diners will be taken on a journey back to the 50s to 80s through themed performances choreographed by Andrew Bull, AKA "Father of DJ in Hong Kong", as well as a carefully curated menu by the culinary team of yè shanghai and dessert created by famous local dessert master Tony Wong.
The DreamState menu is now available for pre-booking until the end of December. More details will soon be revealed on yè shanghai’s website and Instagram, so stay tuned!
Recommended stories:
Mido Cafe reopens in Yau Ma Tei following temporary closure
Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation
Taste Around Town at this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival
Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.