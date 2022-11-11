Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NWD State Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy NWD

Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner

The iconic landmark rebrands to highlight its former glory

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Completed in 1952, North Point’s State Theatre – formerly called the Empire Theatre – was once a lively venue where some of the world’s greatest artists, bands, and troupes performed; and a cinema which screened numerous international and local blockbusters.

NWD State Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy NWDState Theatre's new logo design

Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, New Word Development (NWD) has unveiled a new logo for the Grade I historic site. Inspired by artefacts collected by NWD’s conservation team over the past two years, the logo takes on a contemporary design with a specially designed font, classic burgundy and gold colours that hark back to the old theatre curtain, and pays homage to the iconic architecture of State Theatre’s roof structure.

NWD State Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy NWD

To coincide with the reveal of the new logo, NWD is also organising a series of immersive theatre dinners titled DreamState at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant yè shanghai in K11 Musea. Diners will be taken on a journey back to the 50s to 80s through themed performances choreographed by Andrew Bull, AKA "Father of DJ in Hong Kong", as well as a carefully curated menu by the culinary team of yè shanghai and dessert created by famous local dessert master Tony Wong.

The DreamState menu is now available for pre-booking until the end of December. More details will soon be revealed on yè shanghai’s website and Instagram, so stay tuned!

Recommended stories:
Mido Cafe reopens in Yau Ma Tei following temporary closure
Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation
Taste Around Town at this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.