Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner

Completed in 1952, North Point’s State Theatre – formerly called the Empire Theatre – was once a lively venue where some of the world’s greatest artists, bands, and troupes performed; and a cinema which screened numerous international and local blockbusters.

Photograph: Courtesy NWD State Theatre's new logo design

Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, New Word Development (NWD) has unveiled a new logo for the Grade I historic site. Inspired by artefacts collected by NWD’s conservation team over the past two years, the logo takes on a contemporary design with a specially designed font, classic burgundy and gold colours that hark back to the old theatre curtain, and pays homage to the iconic architecture of State Theatre’s roof structure.

Photograph: Courtesy NWD

To coincide with the reveal of the new logo, NWD is also organising a series of immersive theatre dinners titled DreamState at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant yè shanghai in K11 Musea. Diners will be taken on a journey back to the 50s to 80s through themed performances choreographed by Andrew Bull, AKA "Father of DJ in Hong Kong", as well as a carefully curated menu by the culinary team of yè shanghai and dessert created by famous local dessert master Tony Wong.

The DreamState menu is now available for pre-booking until the end of December. More details will soon be revealed on yè shanghai’s website and Instagram, so stay tuned!

Recommended stories:

Mido Cafe reopens in Yau Ma Tei following temporary closure

Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation

Taste Around Town at this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.