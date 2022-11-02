Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation

After nearly a year of renovation, the Heritage of Mei Ho House is officially reopening to the public on November 2, with the launch of a new permanent exhibition Memories of Our Days, which illustrates the unique cultures and facets of life in these bygone times.

Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Depicting the living conditions of grassroots citizens in the 1950s and 60s, the exhibition area on the G/F is divided into 10 thematic zones, with installations and immersive interactive experiences – including sound effects, animations, motion-sensing games, augmented reality (AR), and more – covering topics that surround the residents' everyday life.

Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Up on the 1/F, the museum's curatorial team has restored the settings and living units of Mei Ho House in order for visitors to see and learn about the crude structures of the resettlement blocks from the early days.

Meanwhile, local illustrator Don Mak has created a mural at the entrance of the museum to illustrate the fascinating stories of Mei Ho House and residents of the Sham Shui Po area over time, highlighting the changes in the district since the 1950s.

Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Hoping to bridge the gap between the younger and older generations, the exhibition allows visitors to reflect on the life of the past generations through historical narratives and gain a better understanding of Hong Kong's storied past. Heriage of Mei Ho House opens from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

Recommended stories

Best events happening in Hong Kong this November

50 Best restaurants in Hong Kong

Chill out in West Kowloon at the HKGNA’s Next Arts Music Festival 2022



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.