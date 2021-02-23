Hong Kong-based artist Ernest Chang unveils new solo exhibition Bling Dynasty

One of our favourite Hong Kong-based artists Ernest Chang is back with a brand new show! After his controversial art exhibition Tear and Consume in 2018 where guests were invited to tear up his artworks Banksy-style, and his 2019 show Famous by Proxy which combined the artist's love for comic book and manga characters with historical European paintings, Ernest Chang has returned with yet another genius art exhibition.

Titled Bling Dynasty, the exhibition features a series of new artworks created using techniques inspired by Western and Chinese art and handicraft traditions, including silkscreen prints on plexiglass, resin and bronze sculptures, as well as traditional embroidery and calligraphy. Drawing visual references from beloved animation and gaming titles such as South Park, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty – along with iconic logos from luxury fashion houses – Ernest fuses his characteristic pop art style into recognisable iconography from Tang and Han Dynasty paintings.

Making a powerful visual impact with seemingly contradictive aesthetics, this collection of East-meets-West artworks gives a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the dominating influence of Chinese consumer power on the global marketplace. In addition, a new series of screenprints on plexiglass is also on show, where minuscule dots are printed in layers with colourful compositions underneath, creating a parallax effect that invites viewers to step into the artist's shoes as a colour-blind artist. Open now until April 4, head over to The Stallery WCH (which, by the way, has been covered in metallic red and gold for the show) to view these stunning artworks up close!

Want to hear about the latest art show openings, pop-ups, and learn about the most happening art spots in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!