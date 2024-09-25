Tickets for Hong Kong Disneyland are getting more expensive starting from Wednesday, September 25. While prices have always varied depending on dates sorted into tiers, in general, admission tickets to visit the land of Mickey Mouse will increase by five to seven percent.

For example, the cheapest Tier One adult tickets have now increased in price from $639 to $669, and Tier Four adult tickets now cost $939 each. Meanwhile, the Magic Access membership (which is Disney’s annual pass) will also increase between three to 13 percent in price, starting at $1,568 for an adult Silver pass and going up to $4,998 for a Platinum pass.

In light of these price hikes, Disney is now running a limited-time offer, where customers who purchase three or more Magic Access memberships in one transaction can enjoy 15 percent off its original price – saving up to $3,066. Those who purchase three or four tickets in one go can also enjoy up to 20 or 24 percent off, respectively. Disney will still offer a 30-percent discount on all one-day ticket tiers for guests with disabilities, while the age restriction for senior tickets and senior Magic Access passes has been lowered to 60. JoyYou cardholders will still be able to purchase one-day Hong Kong Disneyland tickets at a special price of $100.

