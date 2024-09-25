Since opening in 2021, Little Napoli has become one of Hong Kong’s beloved pizzerias due to their authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. What’s more, the pizza joint received a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide 2024, and also earned a spot on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific list. However, the popular pizza takeaway shop announced on its Instagram that it will close its Happy Valley location on October 4 and expressed “a huge thank you to our amazing community for all the support and unforgettable moments”.



Before you start shedding tears, Little Napoli reassured their followers that they’ll be relocating to Wan Chai, but haven’t specified when they would be reopening. Follow our website for more updates when the pizzeria makes a comeback in their new location.



