Starting in May 2024, folks in the city will be treated to a dazzling spectacle in the night sky as Hong Kong's regular drone performances take place over our Victoria Harbour. If you want to catch the show, read on to find out everything from when and where it's taking place to the best vantage points in town.

When is the Hong Kong drone show happening?

On May 11 at 8 pm, a whopping 1,000 drones will take flight to put on a (roughly) 10-minute show in celebration of the Birthday of the Buddha and the Cheung Chau Bun Festival.

Where can I watch the drone show in Hong Kong?

The drone performance will take place at the Wan Chai harbourfront area, with vantage points being the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and the HarbourChill area where sound systems will be set up. Do note that certain areas will be closed off or have limited visibility, so take note of the map below provided by the Hong Kong Tourism Board:

Photograph: Courtesy HKTB

How can I get to the Wan Chai harbourfront area?

You can easily reach the Wan Chai harbourfront area from exit A3 of the Exhibition Centre MTR station and walk for around five minutes via the footbridge, or reach the Wan Chai Ferry Pier by taking the Star Ferry from Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier.

Highlights to expect at the drone performance

Audiences can expect to see 1,000 drones in the night sky presenting dynamic patterns to celebrate the two upcoming traditional festivals – the Birthday of the Buddha and the Cheung Chau Bun Festival – including a 60-metre-tall bun tower, a giant 30-metre-wide 'ping on' (meaning peace or safety) bun, fa pau (large floral plaques), lion dances, and temples.

Don't forget to grab yourself a free ice cream before the show begins! From 6pm to 8pm, keep an eye out for Hong Kong's classic ice cream truck stationed at the entrance of Wan Chai Pier. It'll be one ice cream per person only on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last – so be sure to arrive early.

