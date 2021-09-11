Mid-Autumn Festival is upon us, heralding the arrival of less excruciating temperatures, mooncakes of the traditional and unconventional kind, and *drumroll* public holiday! That means there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy the festivities. While some of the festival's traditional celebrations have been put on hold this year due to social distancing protocol, you can still make the most out of this holiday with our pick of the best things to do around town this moon festival.

RECOMMENDED: Make the most out of the festival with our ultimate guide to celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival this year.