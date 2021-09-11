Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tai O Fei Mao Li lantern fest 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Fei Mao Li

Best things to do to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival this year

For your moon-gazing needs

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Mid-Autumn Festival is upon us, heralding the arrival of less excruciating temperatures, mooncakes of the traditional and unconventional kind, and *drumroll* public holiday! That means there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy the festivities. While some of the festival's traditional celebrations have been put on hold this year due to social distancing protocol, you can still make the most out of this holiday with our pick of the best things to do around town this moon festival.

RECOMMENDED: Make the most out of the festival with our ultimate guide to celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival this year.

Hong Kong’s best Mid-Autumn Festival events

Tai O Lantern Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Fei Mao Li

Tai O Lantern Festival

  • Things to do
  • Tai O

Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival this year as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of Hong Kong's mini Venice, the festival features a slew of handmade lanterns in all shapes and colours, all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will light up every night from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. If you do decide to visit, please be reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy.

Read more
Golden Autumn Lumiere
Photograph: Courtesy Golden Autumn Lumiere

Golden Autumn Lumiere

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Wong Tai Sin Temple is celebrating its 100th anniversary this Mid-Autumn Festival, and Temple Mall is joining in on the fun! Open from now until October 4, the 3.5-metre-tall Golden Autumn Lumiere interactive installation will give you the perfect 'grammable moment with mirror walls and hanging lanterns that will change colour in sync with your movements. The mall, along with Wong Tai Sin Temple, will also be decked out in a dazzling display of Chinese zodiac-inspired lanterns. From September 18 to 24, visitors can even head to the Sik Sik Yuen Centennial Carnival at Wong Tai Sin Temple to collect stamps from different booth games. Those who successfully fill up their ‘Carnival Passport’  with nine stamps can then redeem a mini lantern too!

Read more
Advertising
Say Hey Bakery pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy Say Hey Bakery

Say Hey Bakery pop-up

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Local bakery Say Hey has whipped up some special festive bites for all to enjoy this Mid-Autumn Festival. Working in collaboration with local illustration and design company No Paper Studio, the bakery has created a series of mooncakes – flavours include traditional lotus seed paste, red bean paste, earl grey custard, peanut custard, and a special mixed nuts double-yolk mooncake – with retro tin and paper packaging inspired by old movie posters.

The mooncakes are available at the Say Hey ‘box office’ pop-up at K11 Art Mall from now to September 21, where visitors can drop by and take a selfie or three with various gram-worthy spots reminiscent of an old traditional cinema.

Read more
Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance (TBC)
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance (TBC)

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

When it comes to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, there is no event bigger than the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. To commemorate the victory of warding off the plague and evil spirits, villagers would perform a fire dragon dance through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang with a 67-metre-long dragon made with tens of thousands of incense sticks. This public event is one of the most famous annual rituals in Hong Kong and shines as a testament to the city’s rich cultural traditions.

Read more
Advertising
Water World Ocean Park
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park

Water World Ocean Park

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Ocean Park's much-awaited Water World will finally be opening its doors to the public on September 21! Comprised of five zones – Splendid Reef, Torrential River, Thrill Valley, Adventure Coast, and Hidden Village – the park will be the perfect place to hit up for friends and family over the holiday.

Read more
Advertising
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.