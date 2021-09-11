Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival this year as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of Hong Kong's mini Venice, the festival features a slew of handmade lanterns in all shapes and colours, all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will light up every night from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. If you do decide to visit, please be reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy.
Mid-Autumn Festival is upon us, heralding the arrival of less excruciating temperatures, mooncakes of the traditional and unconventional kind, and *drumroll* public holiday! That means there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy the festivities. While some of the festival's traditional celebrations have been put on hold this year due to social distancing protocol, you can still make the most out of this holiday with our pick of the best things to do around town this moon festival.
