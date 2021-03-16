Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Better Days
Photograph: Courtesy Better Days

Hong Kong film 'Better Days' earns Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film

The movie is the third Hong Kong film ever to be nominated for the award

By
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

After raking in eight awards at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards, Hong Kong crime thriller Better Days has been nominated for Best International Feature Film in the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Among the five nominations, the films include Denmark's Another Round, Romania's Collective, Tunisia's The Man Who Sold His Skin, and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Qu Vadis, Aida

Film still from the movie Better Days

Directed by Hong Kong-born director Derek Tsang, Better Days follows the story of a girl who is bullied in school and later becomes entangled in a murder. Starring actress Zhou Dongyu and actor/pop-star Jackson Yee, the film was adapted from the popular Chinese novel Young and Beautiful. Its release in China in 2019 took in over $220 million at the box office. Eventually, it landed eight awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2020, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best New Performer. 

The nomination marks the first time a Hong Kong-born director has received the honour and the third time a Hong Kong film was ever considered for the Oscars since 1993's Farewell My Concubine starring the late Leslie Cheung, and 1992's Raise the Red Lantern with Gong Li. 

Film still from the movie Better Days

Catch the 93rd Academy Awards live on ABC at 8am HKT on Monday, April 26. Visit oscars.org to see the complete list of nominees.  

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news! Time Out global survey of city-dwellers is back – and we want to hear from you! Take our fun quiz (it takes less than ten minutes) and tell us what life is like in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.