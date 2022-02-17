Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Designated taxis for Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong
Photograph: ShutterstockRendering created to illustrate the sticker on a Hong Kong taxi

Hong Kong introduces designated taxis free of charge for Covid-19 patients

Here’s how to spot one

Written by
Dara Chau
Advertising

In the case that you, or someone you know, has contracted Covid-19, moving around the city can be risky for others in Hong Kong. In order to reduce the chances of spreading the disease, the city’s Transport and Housing Bureau has recruited 300 cabs to act as a designated taxi fleet transporting Covid-19 patients to and from Hong Kong’s seven designated clinics in Shau Kei Wan, Kennedy Town, San Po Kong, Kowloon Bay, Kwai Chung, Sha Tin and Tin Shui Wai, completely free of charge. 

The fleet of 300 designated cabs will begin operations on Friday, February 18 at 7am. These special taxis will be labelled with a blue and white striped sticker that reads ‘designated for anti-epidemic; pre-booking required’ in Chinese text only. All tagged cabs will run without a taximeter and can be booked via the online portal designatedtaxihk.com or by phone at 3693 4770 between 8am and 10pm daily. Once the order is confirmed, patients are only allowed to sit in the back seat of the vehicle to reduce contact with the driver.  

Drivers who are set to earn $3,000 a day will be transporting these patients will be wearing protective gear and undergo daily rapid antigen testing. All cabs will be disinfected daily too. To be eligible as a designated cab driver, individuals must test negative. Drivers who are part of the designated fleet are not to pick up any other passengers and those who have not booked, or are not Covid-19 patients, should refrain from getting on these taxis. 

For further information about social distancing in Hong Kong, check out our guide to learn more.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.