TKO Spot
Photograph: Courtesy TKO Spot

Hong Kong's largest rooftop sports park opens in Tseung Kwan O

Time to get your sweat on

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
In the spirit of the recently completed Olympics and the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, TKO Spot shopping mall has revamped its entire rooftop space into a 42,000sq ft outdoor sports park!

Stretching Ring

Claiming itself as the city’s largest rooftop sports space, TKO Spot-field is divided into four experience zones – Speed Avenue, Sea of Balls, Stretching Ring, and Fun Camp – where visitors can take on exciting challenges and try out a variety of different sports.

Speed Avenue

At Speed Avenue, folks can hop on a bike or put on a pair of roller skates and get their adrenaline going by racing around the red, blue, and green circuit which features slopes and obstacles. Visitors can also head to the Stretching Ring, a 3,000 sq ft lawn with a selection of sports equipment available courtesy of Decathlon. Free yoga classes will also be organised regularly on the lawn.  

Sea of Balls

Over at the Sea of Balls, there are three colourful ball courts for different types of ball games, while the Fun Camp will have safari and picnic tents for the whole family to relax and put their feet up. Parents can even use the facility's rent-free DJI Osmo Action camera to capture images of their little ones running around the place! Click here to find out more about the park’s rental services. 

Fun Camp

Located at 3/F, TKO Spot, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O, the park is free for all to enter any day of the week – so get your butt off that couch and get moving!

