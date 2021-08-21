Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know and how to watch in Hong Kong

What to expect in the Summer Paralympics?

The Paralympic Games is a multi-sport competition for athletes with disabilities. The word 'Paralympic' was derived from the Greek preposition "para" (beside or alongside) and the word 'Olympic'. According to the International Paralympic Committee, Paralympics are the 'parallel' Games to the Olympics. They exist side-by-side but are represented by two different governing bodies.

The first Paralympic Games was held in Rome in 1960, and 400 athletes from 23 countries competed in eight sporting events. This year, the Games will feature 539 events across 22 different sports which will include archery, athletics, cycling, canoe sprint, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, among others.

Badminton and taekwondo will be debuting in the 2020 Paralympics. Only two sports in the Paralympic programme do not have an Olympic counterpart, and these are boccia – a game similar to lawn bowls where the players throw balls and land it as close as possible to a marker ball called the Jack – and goalball – first introduced in 1946 to rehabilitate World War II veterans, the sport is kind of like soccer but played by athletes with visual impairments where a ball with bells inside is thrown and rolled on the floor until it crosses the goal line of the opposing team.

All sporting events will have a classification system that determines the athlete's eligibility to compete according to their limitations. To learn and understand more about the classification, visit this link.

The Games will showcase a cute and friendly Paralympic mascot called Someity inspired by cherry blossoms.

The Paralympic medals feature a traditional Japanese fan motif. They are made from recycled metal – sourced from electronics – and are specially designed for the visually impaired (the first time this provision has been created in Paralympic history), showcasing braille letters spelling out 'Tokyo 2020' and indentations to mark if it is gold, silver, or bronze.

Days ahead of the Games' opening, flames for the Paralympics were ignited in municipalities in all of Japan's 47 prefectures and were merged into one in Tokyo on August 20. Initially, the Paralympic Torch Relay was set to take place on public roads in Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, and Shizuoka, but most segments were moved behind closed doors amid Covid-19 worries.