Hong Kong's new man-made Lung Mei Beach opens to the public

Located in Tai Po, adjacent to the popular weekend cycling and outdoor leisure destination Tai Mei Tuk, Lung Mei Beach is a 200-metre artificial stretch in the New Territories, created to extend the public’s access to swimming facilities in the district. In 2017, seahorses, starfish, urchins, and other marine life living on the coastline were relocated to the neighbouring shore of Ting Kok to make way for the construction of the bathing beach. After years of planning and construction marred by controversy, the man-made beach is finally opening to the public on June 23.

The recreational beach, operating under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), offers changing rooms, shower facilities, toilets, and lifeguard services from 9am to 6pm daily between April to October. Services will be extended from 8am to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from June to August.



To get to Lung Mei Beach, take the bus 75K, bus 275R (available on Sundays and public holidays), or green minibus 20C from Tai Po Market MTR Station. Alight at the Lo Tsz Tin stop and take a two-minute walk to the beach. If you plan to get there using private vehicles or bicycles, parking facilities are also available in the area.



Lung Mei Beach is located at 168 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po. For more information, call LCSD at 2671 1686.