Hong Kong's newest and largest marine park is in the works

The new park located in North Lantau is set to protect more marine habitat in Hong Kong

The government has officially announced the designation of the North Lantau Marine Park, which will be the eighth and largest marine park in Hong Kong, Covering about 2,400 hectares of water, the development will increase the city’s protected marine habitat from around 6,117 hectares to 8,517 hectares.

The primary focus of this new marine park will be the conservation of the Chinese White Dolphin and the overall marine environment in the North Lantau region. Through collaboration with the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve in Guangdong, the park will help link protected areas between Hong Kong and mainland China, facilitating the movement of the dolphins by providing safe habitats and channels.

The proposed park will also connect with the nearby Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Park, the Brothers Marine Park, as well as the Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas, further extending the space for the conservation of marine ecology, fisheries resources, and marine biodiversity.

An initial draft map for the North Lantau Marine Park was made available for the public review last year. As no objections were received, the relevant legislation will be presented to the Legislative Council on June 19, and is expected to officially come into effect on November 1. Once designated, activities within the park's waters will be regulated under the Marine Parks Ordinance and the Marine Parks & Marine Reserves Regulation.

