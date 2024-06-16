Go Park Sai Sha: Opening date, venues, attractions, and more

Go Park Sai Sha, one of Sun Hung Kai Properties' latest developments, is set to open soon! Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, the project combines entertainment, dining, sports, and leisure all into one. Complete with residential areas, commercial complexes, and both outdoor and indoor sports facilities, Go Park Sai Sha seeks to provide everything you need for urban living. Here is what you should know about this mega-integrated landmark.
