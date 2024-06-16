Go Park Sai Sha: Opening date, venues, attractions, and more

Covering an area of over a whopping one million square feet, Go Park Sports is a diverse outdoor space that provides professional grounds for basically any sport you can think of – golf, tennis, football, rugby, five-a-side baseball, three-on-three basketball, roller skating, cycling, padel tennis, pickleball, lacrosse, and much, much more.

The most notable feature has to be the golf driving range, which is the only public golf range in the city to be equipped with Trackman radar technology on every bay. There are 70 bays, with a 25,000-square-foot short game area with artificial turf adjacent to the range.

Other impressive facilities include international standard padel courts with glass walls and metal fences, a lacrosse sixes field, ITF-standard tennis courts, a roller skating rink, and a 25-metre-long indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool.