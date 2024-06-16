Hong Kong
西沙體育公園 Sports Park Sai Sha
Photograph: Courtesy Go Park Sai Sha

Go Park Sai Sha: Opening date, venues, attractions, and more

A guide on everything you need to know about this new mega complex

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Translated by
Chloe Loung
Go Park Sai Sha, one of Sun Hung Kai Properties' latest developments, is set to open soon! Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, the project combines entertainment, dining, sports, and leisure all into one. Complete with residential areas, commercial complexes, and both outdoor and indoor sports facilities, Go Park Sai Sha seeks to provide everything you need for urban living. Here is what you should know about this mega-integrated landmark.

RECOMMENDED: Check out other Hong Kong attractions to visit, as well as the city's best shopping malls.

A guide to Go Park Sai Sha in Hong Kong

When is Go Park Sai Sha opening?

The initial phase of Go Park Sai Sha is slated for completion in Q2 2024, with plans to begin partial trial operations by the end of June. However, no official opening date has been announced for the full opening of Go Park Sai Sha.

Go Park Sai Sha AXA Dreamland
Photograph: Courtesy AXA Dreamland

Go Park Sai Sha AXA Dreamland

The AXA Dreamland is one of the most talked-about venues at Go Park Sai Sha. With a capacity to accommodate up to 1,500 people, this 24,000-square-foot multipurpose stadium serves as both an indoor sports facility and a performance venue for hosting small to medium-sized music concerts and various sports competitions. So, keep an eye out for their lineup of upcoming events!

Go Park Sports: Diverse outdoor sports park
Photograph: Courtesy Go Park Sai Sha

Go Park Sports: Diverse outdoor sports park

Covering an area of over a whopping one million square feet, Go Park Sports is a diverse outdoor space that provides professional grounds for basically any sport you can think of – golf, tennis, football, rugby, five-a-side baseball, three-on-three basketball, roller skating, cycling, padel tennis, pickleball, lacrosse, and much, much more.

The most notable feature has to be the golf driving range, which is the only public golf range in the city to be equipped with Trackman radar technology on every bay. There are 70 bays, with a 25,000-square-foot short game area with artificial turf adjacent to the range.

Other impressive facilities include international standard padel courts with glass walls and metal fences, a lacrosse sixes field, ITF-standard tennis courts, a roller skating rink, and a 25-metre-long indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool. 

Attractions and venues at Go Park Sai Sha
Photograph: Courtesy Just Climb

Attractions and venues at Go Park Sai Sha

If you’re looking to get a workout in, Go Park provides a wide range of activities you can choose from. Just Climb, a rock-climbing gym with multiple branches in Hong Kong, will open indoor and outdoor sites at the park that offers courses led by professionals. If that’s not for you, you can also check out the Hong Kong Fencing School, and don’t miss the official Go Park fitness centre Super Motion, which provides 24-hour access to facilities like yoga, dance, and fitness classes.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, head over to the Sports Park Bistro which offers a range of menus that are all recommended by nutritionists. Whether it is a table for one or a family feast, there will definitely be the right dining option for you.

How to get to Go Park Sai Sha?
Photograph: Courtesy Go Park Sai Sha

How to get to Go Park Sai Sha?

There are many ways to get to Go Park, which conveniently connects communities in Wu Kai Sha, Tai Mong Tsai, Ma On Shan, Sai Kung, Sha Tin, and Tai Po.

From the Wu Kai Sha MTR station, its about a four-minute drive to reach to Go Park, and roughly eight minutes from the University station by public transportation or car. You can also take the newly added KMB route 287 (running between University and Shap Sze Heung stations), Citybus route 581 (running between Sai Sha and Wu Kai Sha stations), or Citybus route 582 at the Ma On Shan City Centre (running between Pak Shek Kok Fo Shing Road Public Transport Interchange and Shap Sze Heung). Additionally, there will be different minibuses running between Wu Kai Sha station, Ma On Shan Town Center, University station, and Sha Tin.

