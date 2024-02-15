Siobhán Haughey has won a historic first gold medal for Hong Kong at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. The 26-year-old has already won at short-course world championships three times, and this is her first time winning the women’s 200-metre freestyle, touching in at 1 minute and 54.89 seconds.

Haughey had already claimed a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event earlier this week, which she decided to join ‘just for fun’. She had also previously won Olympic silver medals for both the 100- and 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Games, and was a runner-up in the 100 free for the world championships in Fukuoka last summer. Notably, Haughey is the first Hongkonger to have won any medals at these championships. Fingers crossed for her at the Paris Olympics this summer!

