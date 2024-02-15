Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Siobhán Haughey Hong Kong gold medal at World Aquatics Championships
Photograph: Courtesy Oli Scarff / AFPSiobhán Haughey (centre), with Erika Fairweather and Brianna Throssell

Hong Kong’s Siobhán Haughey wins gold at World Aquatics Championships

This is the athlete’s first long-course world title

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Siobhán Haughey has won a historic first gold medal for Hong Kong at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. The 26-year-old has already won at short-course world championships three times, and this is her first time winning the women’s 200-metre freestyle, touching in at 1 minute and 54.89 seconds.

Haughey had already claimed a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event earlier this week, which she decided to join ‘just for fun’. She had also previously won Olympic silver medals for both the 100- and 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Games, and was a runner-up in the 100 free for the world championships in Fukuoka last summer. Notably, Haughey is the first Hongkonger to have won any medals at these championships. Fingers crossed for her at the Paris Olympics this summer!

RECOMMENDED: Organisers for the Messi Hong Kong football match are offering a refund

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.