Messi Hong Kong football match: Organiser announces refund

The organiser of the Inter Miami CF vs Hong Kong exhibition match, Tatler Asia, issued an official statement on February 9 to apologize to fans who were disappointed with the absence of Lionel Messi on the pitch on Sunday, February 4.

According to their statement on Instagram, they have been in discussion with the government to resolve this issue and have invited the Consumer Council to participate in the talks. As a result, Tatler Asia will be offering a 50 percent refund for all those who purchased match day tickets through official channels.

Details of refund arrangements will be announced separately before mid-March.

