Iconic robot Doraemon is turning green as Uniqlo's global sustainability ambassador

After the recent collaboration with Italian fashion house Gucci, Japan's iconic robotic cat Doraemon is moving on to his next stint in the fashion world. This time, he is turning green as Uniqlo's sustainability ambassador. Doraemon is going full 'sustainability mode' in order to promote Uniqlo's sustainability initiatives, which include raising awareness for its environmentally-friendly apparels.

Doraemon was first introduced in the '70s by writer Fujiko Fujio as an earless robotic cat who travels back in time to aid a boy named Nobita Nobi. Over the years, the iconic character has graced the movie screen, electronic games, and even been featured on fashion.

Doraemon will join Uniqlo's ambassadors' roster that includes tennis player Roger Federer

Doraemon will join Uniqlo's ambassadors' roster that includes Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunie, Gordon Reid MBE, Ayumi Hirano, and Adam Scott, among others. According to Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, due to social transformations, evolving consumer attitudes, and the impact of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to collaborate with customers and other stakeholders in driving positive social change. Uniqlo's sustainability programme will see the outreach rollout for primary and middle school students in Japan participating in sporting events.

Next time you visit Uniqlo's online site and social media or drop by at any Uniqlo store, expect to see a green Doraemon welcoming you!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news! The Time Out global survey of city-dwellers is back, and we want to hear from you! Take our fun quiz (it takes less than ten minutes) and tell us what life is like in the city.