L'Occitane opens its first sustainability concept store in Hong Kong

If you're a fan of French skincare brand L'Occitane, then you'll be happy to know that the retailer has just launched their first eco-friendly shop in the city, as part of their efforts to embrace sustainability and reduce local plastic waste. Located in Pacific Place Mall, the new store is designed to appeal to the growing eco-conscious consumer market. The shop offers products that come in 100 percent recycled bottles, and refillable shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, and hand wash. The new store also launches a new limited edition bodycare product series called Happy Shea collection which is exclusively available in the shop and their online store.

L'Occitane’s MEGA concept store

Shoppers can bring their emptied beauty containers – from L'Occitane or other beauty brands – in the store's recycle bins

The store aims to engage the public in environmental protection through fun activities with their #MEGA (Make Earth Green Again) Sustainability Reward Program, where shoppers can earn rewards by achieving green tasks such as dropping their empty beauty container – from L'Occitane or other beauty brands – in the store's recycle bins. Shoppers can also participate in other activities like completing a three-minute personal carbon footprint evaluation or adding their 'green new year wish or commitment' to the store's Tree of Wishes.



Working in partnership with various eco-conscious organisations, L'Occitane's MEGA concept store will host a series of sustainability-focused workshops that raise recycling awareness. The company is currently collaborating with A Plastic Ocean Foundation (APO) – a Hong Kong-based charitable organisation dedicated to raising awareness against plastic pollution. All PET containers collected through L'Occitane stores go to APO for future recycling into rPET products. L'Occitane has already provided APO with 40kg of PET containers collected from customers for future recycling. Today, APO has created 1,000 pieces of #MakeEarthGreenAgain sandwich bags made from rPET and 1,500 pieces of rPET towels, made from PET plastic waste. Shoppers can receive a complimentary rPET sandwich bag for purchases of over $400 in the L'Occitane's eco-store until February 28, 2021.

L'Occitane’s MEGA concept storefront

As part of the company's dedication to lessening environmental carbon footprint and protecting biodiversity, L'Occitane's Hong Kong and Macau general manager Nathaëlle Davoust signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, The Global Commitment 'unites businesses, governments, and other organisations behind a common vision and target to tackle plastic waste and pollution at its source.' Companies who signed the commitment represent businesses responsible for 20 percent of all plastic packaging produced globally. So, if you're dropping by the store and purchasing goods, make sure you bring your own bags as the shop will not be providing you with any plastic or paper bags.

L'Occitane's MEGA Concept Store is located at Shop 156, Level One, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway and is open daily from 11am to 8pm.



Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!