McDonald's to temporarily close 38 outlets in Hong Kong

McDonald’s Hong Kong, which has over 245 branches across the city, announced in a Facebook post that it will temporarily close 38 outlets due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong. About 90 other McDonald's venues will only open until 6pm, while the remaining restaurants will also shorten their business hours. Waiting time for orders to be picked up and delivered will also be affected and longer than usual.

The fast-food chain joins a number of other venues and restaurants that have chosen to temporarily close during this time. In the social media post, McDonald's Hong Kong stated that its operations are facing unprecedented difficulties, with manpower and supplies greatly affected during this time.

From March 7, 2022, McDonald's will push their evening deals earlier to 5pm to allow more people to enjoy the discount. For the latest McDonald's restaurant operating hours, visit their official website.