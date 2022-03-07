Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
McDonald's Hong Kong
Photograph: Cara Hung

McDonald's to temporarily close 38 outlets in Hong Kong

Other branches to shorten opening hours and around 90 branches will close at 6pm

Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
Advertising

McDonald’s Hong Kong, which has over 245 branches across the city, announced in a Facebook post that it will temporarily close 38 outlets due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong. About 90 other McDonald's venues will only open until 6pm, while the remaining restaurants will also shorten their business hours. Waiting time for orders to be picked up and delivered will also be affected and longer than usual.

The fast-food chain joins a number of other venues and restaurants that have chosen to temporarily close during this time. In the social media post, McDonald's Hong Kong stated that its operations are facing unprecedented difficulties, with manpower and supplies greatly affected during this time.

From March 7, 2022, McDonald's will push their evening deals earlier to 5pm to allow more people to enjoy the discount. For the latest McDonald's restaurant operating hours, visit their official website.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.