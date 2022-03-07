Closed restaurants, bars and cancelled events in Hong Kong

As Hong Kong endures its fifth wave of the pandemic, many of Hong Kong's restaurants and venues have decided to temporarily close, with some sadly closing their doors permanently. The current situation, along with strict regulations, has also led to numerous events being been cancelled. To help keep you up to date, check out all the major event cancellations and restaurant closings below. We'll be updating the list continuously so stay tuned, and stay safe, folks.

Note: Please be aware that all restaurants, bars, and venues may update their opening hours and status. We will do our very best to keep this list updated, but if in doubt, please check with the venue directly to be sure.

