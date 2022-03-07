Hong Kong
Luk Yu Tea House
Photograph: Calvin SitLuk Yu Tea House

Closed restaurants, bars and cancelled events in Hong Kong

Stay up to date with the latest info on closed venues and cancelled events

As Hong Kong endures its fifth wave of the pandemic, many of Hong Kong's restaurants and venues have decided to temporarily close, with some sadly closing their doors permanently. The current situation, along with strict regulations, has also led to numerous events being been cancelled. To help keep you up to date, check out all the major event cancellations and restaurant closings below. We'll be updating the list continuously so stay tuned, and stay safe, folks.

Note: Please be aware that all restaurants, bars, and venues may update their opening hours and status. We will do our very best to keep this list updated, but if in doubt, please check with the venue directly to be sure.

RECOMMENDED: Don't forget to check out our regularly updated social distancing guide and stay informed on developments as they happen.

Restaurants that are temporarily closed

McDonald's 38 outlets
McDonald's 38 outlets

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

McDonald’s Hong Kong, which has over 245 branches across the city, announced that it will temporarily close 38 outlets due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong. About 90 other McDonald's venues will only open until 6pm, while the remaining restaurants will also shorten their business hours. Waiting time for orders to be picked up and delivered will also be affected and longer than usual.

Australia Dairy Company
Australia Dairy Company

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Jordan

In a bid to keep both staff and customers safe from the outbreak, the Australia Dairy Company has temporarily closed its doors since January 25. Since then, they have put up another social media post to announce that they will extend the closure until further notice.

Forum
Forum

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 4 of 4

Three Michelin starred Chinese restaurant Forum announced that they would temporarily close its doors on February 15, and will remain closed until further notice.

Luk Yu Tea House
Luk Yu Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

One of the last remaining old-school style tea houses in Hong Kong, Luk Yu Tea House, has been closed since February 12 and will remain shut until further notice. 

Restaurants and bars that have closed permanently

La Rotisserie
La Rotisserie

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

The French roast chicken joint, La Rotisserie, had been in business for ten years in Hong Kong with branches in Sai Ying Pun, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai and Quarry Bay. The brand announced on Facebook in mid-January that it would shut down all its venues.

Second Draft
Second Draft

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Tai Hang

The well-loved gastropub in Tai Hang, which served locally brewed beers on tap and locally-influenced pub grub, closed its doors on February 11, 2022. Second Draft announced on social media on January 12 that they would be closing, stating that it was not because of the pandemic but because their lease was not going to be renewed by their landlord, Little Tai Hang.

Order delivery

Events cancelled or postponed in Hong Kong

Cheung Chau Bun Festival 2022
Cheung Chau Bun Festival 2022

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

The current situation in the city forced a lot of venues temporarily or permanently shut and multiple events to cancel. Following all these cancellations, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) have also decided to cancel the much-awaited 2022 Bun Festival – the biggest and busiest festival in Cheung Chau – to avoid large gathering and to reduce the risk of infections in the community. Originally scheduled from April to May at the soccer pitch of Pak Tai Temple Playground on Cheung Chau, cancelled activities for the 2022 Bun Festival includes training on bun tower climbing, selections for bun scrambling competition and the actual contest, and the climbing carnival. 

Major art shows and events
Major art shows and events

Hong Kong's big art shows including Art Basel and Art Central have been postponed until later this year.

Art Basel Hong Kong has been postponed from March to May 27 to 29, 2022 and Art Central has been postponed from March to May 26 to 29, 2022.

The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival

Following the extension of social distancing measures, the 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF46), which was scheduled between March 31 and April 11, will now be postponed. You can visit their official website hkiff.org.hk for more updates and announcements.
The remaining screenings of Cine Fan in January, February and March will also be cancelled. For refunds, ticket holders can fill out an online application form and return the completed form with ticket(s) by post before April 22, 2022.

HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week

The HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week, which was set to take place on April 27 to 30, 2022 has also been postponed with new dates yet to be announced

 

Closed shops, gyms and other facilities

Gyms and studios are closed until further notice
Gyms and studios are closed until further notice

As with all bars, gyms, fitness clubs and studios have been ordered to close their doors. Swimming pools, sports centres and beaches are also closed to the public. 

If you want to do a workout at home, play these Nintendo Switch games to replace your workout or head outdoors and go for a hike or leisurely stroll.

Entertainment venues and museums are closed
Entertainment venues and museums are closed

Entertainment and performance venues like theme parks, game centres, museums, pool halls, bowling alleys, and ice skating rinks are also not allowed to open right now. This is the same for temples and places of worship.

Visitors who have pre-registered at a museum or entertainment venue during this time should contact the venue directly to request a reschedule or cancellation. 

Arrangements for the new vaccine pass, in accordance with government requirements, will apply to these venues and The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will announce implementation details in the coming months.

Hair salons and barbers are closed right now
Hair salons and barbers are closed right now

Barbershops and hair salons are temporarily closed. Beauty and massage parlours, spas, and nail treatment salons are also not open and suspended until further notice.

To relax indoors, bring a little wellness home or try out some of our top CBD products to find some inner peace.

What to expect in Hong Kong right now

