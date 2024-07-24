Earlier this year, Tai Hing Cake Shop in Tsuen Wan made waves on social media for selling their version of McDonald’s popular breakfast sandwich, the McGriddle. If you couldn’t make it to Tsuen Wan for a taste of this local alternative, now’s your chance as McDonald’s Hong Kong has officially announced that they will be adding McGriddles to its menu! Read on to find out when, where, and how you can get your hands on McGriddles in Hong Kong.

When and where can I buy McGriddles in Hong Kong?

The McGriddles burgers will be available in two phases. For the initial phase, customers can go onto McDonald’s mobile app to purchase the breakfast item starting 4am from July 27 to 31. After that, the second phase will begin from August 1 (4am onwards) and the McGriddles burgers will be available at all McDonald’s locations (except for outlets within Hong Kong International Airport).





How much is the McGriddles set in Hong Kong?

Like its overseas counterparts, the Hong Kong outlets of the fast food chain will sell two versions of this hotcake burger: the original McGriddle and the egg McGriddle – both of which can be enjoyed in a set meal, which includes a beverage of your choice and a crispy hash brown for just $35.

What is McGriddles and why is it famous?

These popular breakfast sandwiches contain a slice of grilled sausage and cheese, sandwiched between two sweet fluffy hotcakes. While they’ve been on the menu in other McDonald’s locations around the world like the United States and Canada, Japan’s McGriddles have been a particularly huge hit with Hongkongers, with some even flying overseas just to get their hands on them.



