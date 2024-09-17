Mid-Autumn Festival drone show 2024: Time, location, vantage points, and more

Prepare for a dazzling spectacle this Mid-Autumn Festival as Hong Kong's seasonal drone performance returns! If you want to catch the show over Victoria Harbour, read on to find out everything from when and where the show is taking place to the best vantage points in town.

When is the Mid-Autumn Festival drone show happening?

On September 17 at 8 pm, a whopping 1,000 drones will take flight to put on a (roughly) 10-minute show in celebration of this year's Mid-Autumn Festival.

Where can I watch the Mid-Autumn Festival drone show in Hong Kong?

The drone performance will take place at the Wan Chai harbourfront area, with vantage points being the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and the HarbourChill area where sound systems will be set up. Do note that certain areas will be closed off or have limited visibility, so take note of the map below provided by the Hong Kong Tourism Board:

Photograph: Courtesy HKTB

How can I get to the Wan Chai harbourfront area?

You can easily reach the Wan Chai harbourfront area from exit A3 of the Exhibition Centre MTR station and walk for around five minutes via the footbridge, or reach the Wan Chai Ferry Pier by taking the Star Ferry from Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier.

Photograph: Courtesy HKTB

Highlights to expect at the Mid-Autumn Festival drone performance

Audiences can expect to see 1,000 drones in the night sky presenting dynamic patterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including a charming Jade Rabbit, traditional lanterns, the fire dragon, and more holiday-themed motifs.

