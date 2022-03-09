Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
covid 19 testing
Photograph: Shutterstock

More private hospitals to accommodate Covid-19 patients

380 patients will be transferred or discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital to give way to its conversion into a Covid-19 facility

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

In a press briefing this Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces that more private hospitals will step up their contributions to the city's fight against Covid-19. The government states that 380 patients will be transferred or discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital to give way to its conversion into a Covid-19 facility. Patients will be transferred to other hospitals in the Kowloon area. Non-Covid patients will not be entertained and turned away in Queen Elizabeth’s emergency department. One thousand five hundred beds will be freed up to accommodate Covid-19 patients, and conversion is expected completion by Sunday, March 13.

The government has already asked private hospitals to provide more doctors in treating Covid-19 patients and help man medical facilities. Meanwhile, Hong Kong aims to open Lok Ma Chau medical facility to accommodate emergency care by April.

As for the compulsory mass testing, the government is still planning and considering the provisions, workforce, and the best time to launch the programme. Lam said that it cannot be done overnight and needs to be planned out carefully and consider the public's daily life. She also say that there are enough supplies for daily essentials so there is no need to panic and hoard supplies from the markets.

Currently, experts from China are still in the city to help the SAR with the current situation.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.