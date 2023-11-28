MTR Gallery reopens with new, large-scale wall art

The MTR Gallery in Kowloon MTR station will soon reopen to the public from December 9. To celebrate its relaunch, a new piece of wall art measuring three metres tall and seven metres wide has been installed, named T Chai’s Hong Kong Adventure. The character of T Chai will be set against a backdrop of various iconic attractions in Hong Kong, making for a fun bucket list of experiences in the city.

The gallery’s original offerings have also been revamped, now featuring new exhibits and interactive multimedia games such as a ticket mosaic wall made of more than 8,000 MTR tickets, a photo spot with all 99 colours schemes Hong Kong’s distinctive MTR stations, models of MTR trains, as well as a train driving simulation game. Entry to the MTR Gallery is free, but visitors should register for admission via the booking system on the MTR website from November 29 onwards.

