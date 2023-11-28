Hong Kong
T Chai art in MTR Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy MTRT Chai art in MTR Gallery

MTR Gallery reopens with new, large-scale wall art

Spot the various Hong Kong attractions referenced in the mural

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
The MTR Gallery in Kowloon MTR station will soon reopen to the public from December 9. To celebrate its relaunch, a new piece of wall art measuring three metres tall and seven metres wide has been installed, named T Chai’s Hong Kong Adventure. The character of T Chai will be set against a backdrop of various iconic attractions in Hong Kong, making for a fun bucket list of experiences in the city.

The gallery’s original offerings have also been revamped, now featuring new exhibits and interactive multimedia games such as a ticket mosaic wall made of more than 8,000 MTR tickets, a photo spot with all 99 colours schemes Hong Kong’s distinctive MTR stations, models of MTR trains, as well as a train driving simulation game. Entry to the MTR Gallery is free, but visitors should register for admission via the booking system on the MTR website from November 29 onwards.

RECOMMENDED: Check out more art exhibitions and events happening in Hong Kong now. 

