Top art exhibitions to see in Hong Kong this month
All the coolest art shows you should be heading to in the city.
Whether it's street photography spots or world-class art galleries, Hong Kong is a city that's bursting with incredible art by both local and international talents. To narrow things down and help you be well on your way to true culture vulture status, here are some of the best art exhibitions to visit around town this month.
Hi! Flora, Fauna
Hi! Flora, Fauna is an exciting art project held at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens from now until June 30. Featuring 17 artists and art groups, the project investigates the relationship between human and nature through a variety of music performances, creative workshops, and various art mediums such as paintings, photographs, sculptures and installations, and much more. The artworks are scattered around the garden grounds, inviting visitors to go on an artistic journey inspired by the history, cultural significance, and natural surroundings of the garden. Click here to view a map guide to the artworks featured.
Manifest Ephemeral by Ophelia Jacarini
Inaugural Eaton HK Award winner Ophelia Jacarini debuts with her first exhibition entitled Manifest Ephemeral at Eaton HK’s independent art gallery Tomorrow Maybe. Studying the process of figure, form, and suspension of time within dance movements, Ophelia, who is also a trained ballet dancer, turns fleeting moments of dance performances into long-lasting moments through the use of print photography, sculptures, and video.
Bling Dynasty by Ernest Chang
One of our favourite Hong Kong-based artists Ernest Chang is back with a brand new show! Titled Bling Dynasty, the exhibition features a series of new artworks created using techniques inspired by Western and Chinese art and handicraft traditions, including silkscreen prints on plexiglass, resin and bronze sculptures, as well as traditional embroidery and calligraphy. Drawing visual references from beloved animation and gaming titles such as South Park, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty – along with iconic logos from luxury fashion houses – Ernest fuses his characteristic pop art style into recognisable iconography from Tang and Han Dynasty paintings.
Making a powerful visual impact with seemingly contradictive aesthetics, this collection of East-meets-West artworks gives a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the dominating influence of Chinese consumer power on the global marketplace. In addition, a new series of screenprints on plexiglass is also on show, where minuscule dots are printed in layers with colourful compositions underneath, creating a parallax effect that invites viewers to step into the artist's shoes as a colour-blind artist.
The Wanderlust by Kim Yong-oh
Korean-based artist Kim Yong-oh presents his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Featuring bold colours, lines, and exaggerated features, the collection captures the artist's 723-day journey around 69 countries in pursuit of achieving his childhood dream of seeing the world. First setting foot in Russia, then Moscow, from where he continued his trip around Europe. He later went to Africa by way of the Strait of Gibraltar and trekked extensively in Latin America, before finally ending his trip in Thailand. Inspired by the places, characters, and stories he had encountered on his globe-trotting experience, Kim wishes to evoke fond travel memories in viewers during a time now where travelling is near impossible.
Life is hard. Why do we make it so easy?
Inspired by the famous 2011 TED talk Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? by Jon Jandai – which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube – Beijing-born artist Zheng Bo has transformed Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG) into the most surreal art space in town. The exhibition, which features botanical slogan installations grown using a selection of local orchids, conveys the artist’s trepidation about how human beings make life easy at the expense of other species. With the installation displayed in mid-air, Zheng invites people to reflect about the current climate and ecological crisis and encourage the viewers to live in harmony with nature.
Aside from the hanging botanical installations, which will be exhibited at Walter Kerr Gardens of KFBG, Zheng’s botanical sketch collection, coverage of the exhibition's creative processes, and information about orchid conservation will also be on display at the Art House of KFBG.
Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival
The Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival is a three-year art project that brings together art, religion, culture, heritage, and green elements under the themes of Sky, Earth, and Man for each year. There are numerous public artworks on the island created for the Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival, one of which is the Sanctuary of Salt, a striking white jagged structure exhibiting the forms, process, and stories of salt crystals. Other art pieces include the Camphor Storge, a wooden bench-like installation depicting Hakka traditions; Nostalgia, a series of glass paintings by local artist Candice Keung, and much more. There are also online activities such as guided tours, workshops, talks, a prayer programme, and other art programmes available for all to join from the comfort of home.
Women Gaze group exhibition at La Galerie Paris 1839
La Galerie Paris 1839 presents Women Gaze, a captivating group exhibition with a special focus on four female photographers – Lau Wai, Kayee C, Anat Givon, and Catherine Henriette. Showcasing their narratives on self and social identities, Lau Wai and Kayee C give their unique perspectives of the new generation. Meanwhile, Anat Givon and Catherine Henriette – both former reporters, speak to the audience through their artworks which capture the beauty of our environment and the present moment.