National Geographic announces winners of the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022

See a different side of Hong Kong as captured by photographers from around the world

Hong Kong is truly a photogenic city, but don't just hear it from us – take a look at the winning works from the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022! Organised by National Geographic magazine, the contest gathered entries submitted by photography enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world, including Japan, Australia, UK, USA, Hungary, the Netherlands, and many more.

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Wong Chi Kai Lighthouse at Night (City category: first runner up)

With a total of 8,580 entries, the competition was divided into six categories: City, Wildlife, Landscape, People, Mobile, and Short Video. The judging panel then picked out the winning works for each category based on creativity, photographic quality, and authenticity.

Check out the winning works below:

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Siu Wai Fung The Unique New Architecture in Hong Kong (City category: winner)

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Ho Tsz Hin Veil Dancer (Wildlife category: winner)

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/So Long Yin A Corner at the Mountain (Landscape category: winner)

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Tan Jose Emmanuel Opening Up (People category: winner)

Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Lam Ho Wang Owen Limited-time Façade (Mobile category: winner)

If you want to see more amazing photographs of the city, the winning entries from the contest can be viewed online at hkphotocontest.com, or at WLAB (1/F, Block A-D, Tung Kin Factory Building, North Point) from now until March 31, 2pm to 5pm (closed on Sat, Sun, and public holidays).

Recommended stories:

A new speakeasy-style bar is opening at Basehall 2 this March

DaBaby, Tyson Yoshi, MC Cheung, and NickTheReal to perform at PunchLive

Hong Kong's most Instagrammable flower spots to visit

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.