National Geographic announces winners of the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022

Hong Kong is truly a photogenic city, but don't just hear it from us – take a look at the winning works from the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022! Organised by National Geographic magazine, the contest gathered entries submitted by photography enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world, including Japan, Australia, UK, USA, Hungary, the Netherlands, and many more.
With a total of 8,580 entries, the competition was divided into six categories: City, Wildlife, Landscape, People, Mobile, and Short Video. The judging panel then picked out the winning works for each category based on creativity, photographic quality, and authenticity.
Check out the winning works below:
If you want to see more amazing photographs of the city, the winning entries from the contest can be viewed online at hkphotocontest.com, or at WLAB (1/F, Block A-D, Tung Kin Factory Building, North Point) from now until March 31, 2pm to 5pm (closed on Sat, Sun, and public holidays).
