National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Cheung Sung Lok An Encounter at the Lion Rock (Landscape category: merit)

National Geographic announces winners of the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022

See a different side of Hong Kong as captured by photographers from around the world

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Hong Kong is truly a photogenic city, but don't just hear it from us – take a look at the winning works from the Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022! Organised by National Geographic magazine, the contest gathered entries submitted by photography enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world, including Japan, Australia, UK, USA, Hungary, the Netherlands, and many more.

National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Wong Chi KaiLighthouse at Night (City category: first runner up)

With a total of 8,580 entries, the competition was divided into six categories: City, Wildlife, Landscape, People, Mobile, and Short Video. The judging panel then picked out the winning works for each category based on creativity, photographic quality, and authenticity.

Check out the winning works below:

National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Siu Wai FungThe Unique New Architecture in Hong Kong (City category: winner)
National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Ho Tsz HinVeil Dancer (Wildlife category: winner)
National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/So Long YinA Corner at the Mountain (Landscape category: winner)
National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Tan Jose EmmanuelOpening Up (People category: winner)
National Geographic, Hong Kong Photo Contest 2022
Photograph: Courtesy National Geographic/Lam Ho Wang OwenLimited-time Façade (Mobile category: winner)

If you want to see more amazing photographs of the city, the winning entries from the contest can be viewed online at hkphotocontest.com, or at WLAB (1/F, Block A-D, Tung Kin Factory Building, North Point) from now until March 31, 2pm to 5pm (closed on Sat, Sun, and public holidays).

