Where to find Hong Kong's most Instagrammable flower spots

Cherry blossoms/Sakura
Japan is a popular holiday destination for many Hongkongers, especially when it's sakura season. But did you know that Hong Kong has its very own sakura season too? These pink blooms will start to blossom in March when the weather gets warmer in Hong Kong, and since we're pretty much unable to travel right now, visiting these destinations below might just be the next best thing to fulfil your pink sakura fantasies.
Where to go:
- Tai Po Waterfront Park
- Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tseung Kwan O
- Shing Mun Valley Park, Tsuen Wan
- Rotary Park, Tai Mo Shan Country Park
- Kwan Kung Pavilion, Cheung Chau