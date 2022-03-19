Hong Kong
Timeout

Tseung Kwan O Cerasus Campanulata-Shutterstock20-02-2020
Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to find Hong Kong's most Instagrammable flower spots

We like big blooms and we cannot lie

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Spring has arrived in Hong Kong, which means that flowers are in full bloom and every park and green spaces have come alive with colours. And while it's important for us to stay safe and sound at home, being confined indoors 24/7 can really take its toll on you, even if you're a full-fledged homebody. So, if you're ever in need of some fresh air and sunshine, consider taking a quick (and safe) trip outdoors and feast your eyes on all the different types of florals nearby. Don't forget to snap a 'gram or two while you're at it!

RECOMMENDED: For alternative outdoor activities, check out our list of the best hikes in Hong Kong.

Cherry blossoms/Sakura
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cherry blossoms/Sakura

Japan is a popular holiday destination for many Hongkongers, especially when it's sakura season. But did you know that Hong Kong has its very own sakura season too? These pink blooms will start to blossom in March when the weather gets warmer in Hong Kong, and since we're pretty much unable to travel right now, visiting these destinations below might just be the next best thing to fulfil your pink sakura fantasies.

Where to go:
- Tai Po Waterfront Park
- Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tseung Kwan O
- Shing Mun Valley Park, Tsuen Wan
- Rotary Park, Tai Mo Shan Country Park
- Kwan Kung Pavilion, Cheung Chau

Red cotton tree
Photograph: Shutterstock

Red cotton tree

Widely known in Cantonese as 'hero tree', Hong Kong’s cotton tree is known for its straight and tall trunk that stands like a hero all year round; though spring is its most beautiful time, with its fertile fruitfulness and rich red flowers. When it fruits in May, the white fibres inside of ripe capsules break out and scatter in the wind, making for a romantic snowy scenery.

Where to go:
Hong Kong Park, Central
- Shek Kong Barracks, Yuen Long
Lai Chi Kok Park

Bauhinia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bauhinia

As the emblem of Hong Kong, Bauhinia Blakeana is a beautiful hybrid flower of vibrant colours, sometimes referred to as the Hong Kong orchid. Although now cultivated in many areas, the striking purplish red flower was first discovered in the late 19th century by a French Catholic Missionary near Pok Fu Lam.

Where to go:
- Kowloon Tsai Park, Kowloon City
- Quarry Bay Park
Tai Po Waterfront Park

Hydrangea
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hydrangea

Hydrangea flowers bloom from April to June every year at the Victoria Peak Garden. Formerly Mountain Lodge, an alternate residence for the British Governor of Hong Kong, today’s Victoria Peak Garden is open to the public with its large green field, colonial-style huts, and a Victorian gazebo. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than settling down for a picnic among these purple, blue, and pink blooms.

Where to go: 
- Victoria Peak Garden, The Peak

Sunflowers
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sunflowers

Tucked away in San Tin, Yuen Long, lies a 7,000 square-foot flower farm called Shun Sum Yuen. Expect to see yellow, gold, orange, and even red sunflowers, all originating from Japan and the Netherlands. They start to bloom from around May or June to August every year, and seeing them standing tall underneath the blue skies can be a real sight for sore eyes. Shun Sum Yuen is open for the public in the summer, but if you want to actually walk among the tall flower field, there’s a small fee to pay that goes towards maintaining the flower farm.

*Shun Sum Yuen is temporarily closed, please stay up to date with their latest opening hours on its official Facebook page 

Water Hyacinth
Joshua J. Cotten

Water Hyacinth

For something that's truly unique, make your way up to Yuen Long's Shing Uk Tsuen village. Filling up the area with a sea of purple water hyacinth between May and October, many locals cyclers would trek their way through the village just to witness the flowers bloom. Fun fact: water hyacinth grow, blossom, and wilt all in just a day! Unfortunately, there's no exact time on when they start to blossom, but it's best to try and catch them early on in the day.

