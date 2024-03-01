New Octopus card planned for Hongkongers to use in mainland China

The Octopus card, Hong Kong’s ubiquitous contactless smart card used for payment on public transportation, in shops, for healthcare, and even government services, will soon extend its reach to mainland China. Plans are in place for users to swipe a new Octopus card on public transport in over 300 mainland Chinese cities from the second quarter of 2024.

According to initial reports, users can top up the card using Hong Kong dollars, and fares will automatically be deducted in Chinese RMB. Of course, this Octopus card can be fully utilised in Hong Kong as well, with the same store value limit of $3,000 as the Octopus cards currently in circulation. Though it is a physical card in the age of digital wallets, cardholders can manage and top up the card via the Octopus app. Interested users can purchase this new card at select MTR stations.

The launch of this card would significantly smoothen the ease of travelling up to mainland China, where payment has long been a bit of hassle since Hongkongers have to sign up for a variety of apps as accepted payment systems across the border are different. Watch this space for more details as they’re released.

