The 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF48) is presenting eight restored film classics this year, spanning different eras, regions, films, and styles. Film buffs will be delighted to see Ernst Lubitsch’s 1920 silent comedic masterpiece Kohlhiesel’s Daughters restored in 4K with live music accompaniment by the Hong Kong New Music Ensemble. The complete cut of Stanley Kubrick’s Fear and Desire featuring nine minutes of previously edited footage will also be screened, as well as Jacques Rivette’s French New Wave behemoth L’Amour Fou and Tewfik Saleh’s The Dupes, both of which are rarely seen.

Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Deep Crimson (dir. Arturo Ripstein), 1996

The other classic films to also keep an eye on are Il Grido by Michelangelo Antonioni, Abraham’s Valley by Manoel de Oliveira, The Pianist by Roman Polanski, and a savage director’s cut of Arturo Ripstein’s Deep Crimson. HKIFF48 will be held from March 28 to April 8.

