Fear and Desire (dir. Stanley Kubrick), 1952 for HKIFF48
Photograph: Courtesy HKIFFFear and Desire (dir. Stanley Kubrick), 1952

Hong Kong International Film Festival has restored eight classic films

Enjoy these cinematic gems in all their glory at HKIFF48

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
The 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF48) is presenting eight restored film classics this year, spanning different eras, regions, films, and styles. Film buffs will be delighted to see Ernst Lubitsch’s 1920 silent comedic masterpiece Kohlhiesel’s Daughters restored in 4K with live music accompaniment by the Hong Kong New Music Ensemble. The complete cut of Stanley Kubrick’s Fear and Desire featuring nine minutes of previously edited footage will also be screened, as well as Jacques Rivette’s French New Wave behemoth L’Amour Fou and Tewfik Saleh’s The Dupes, both of which are rarely seen. 

Deep Crimson (dir. Arturo Ripstein), 1996 for HKIFF48
Photograph: Courtesy HKIFFDeep Crimson (dir. Arturo Ripstein), 1996

The other classic films to also keep an eye on are Il Grido by Michelangelo Antonioni, Abraham’s Valley by Manoel de Oliveira, The Pianist by Roman Polanski, and a savage director’s cut of Arturo Ripstein’s Deep Crimson. HKIFF48 will be held from March 28 to April 8.

