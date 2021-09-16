New pet-friendly American diner opens in Tseung Kwan O

When it comes to pet-friendly restaurants in the city, Route99 – despite being a newcomer – already sits near the top of our list. Decked out in vibrant neon lights and retro interiors reminiscent of a 60s American diner, the eatery welcomes all four-legged friends and their hoomans with classic American diner food, healthy pet bites, 'grammable spots to feed your camera, pet products, and even pet grooming services on-site!

Diner food is the name of the game here, with dishes like waffles and pancakes, breakfast bites, pasta, and burgers packing the menu. Signatures include the pulled pork eggs benedict, Texas burger, and my personal favourite, the Crispy Fish Benny, a large piece of halibut wrapped in a layer of crunchy shredded potato, topped with a slow-cooked egg, hollandaise sauce, caviar, and spring onion.

Route99's pet-friendly menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, steak, and more

Of course, your little fur babies have not been forgotten, as Route99 also has a pet menu that features doggy burgers and fries, sandwiches, pancakes, pizza, and a steak dinner. All items on the pet menu have been carefully developed by a pet nutritionist so that your pets can enjoy a healthy meal that is as delicious as it is nutritious.

Pet grooming services available provided by Ruff & Fetch

If the food isn't enough to spoil your pups, Route99 has also partnered up with Ruff & Fetch to provide on-site pet grooming and spa services. Pet owners can book for a pamper session through the restaurant, and enjoy a 20 percent discount when you spend $400 on your meal. Get in touch with the shop for more details on pricing and services.

No-pets dining zone

Aside from food and drink, Route99 also has plenty of photo spots – from a giant wooden swing to neon signs and murals – for you to take those all-important snaps of the day. The spacious venue is also available to book as a birthday party venue, and there’s even a no-pets dining zone for those who would rather dine without the pressure of having cute puppy eyes staring at you asking for food.

Located at Shop 19, Papillons Square, 21 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O, Route99 adds a vibrant burst of colour and energy to the waterfront neighbourhood. Follow @Route99hk for the latest updates on special menu items, promos, happy hour deals, and more!