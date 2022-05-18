13 Dog-friendly restaurants and cafes in the city

View this post on Instagram
The all-day dining restaurant is located in Tung Chung T Bay's waterfront retail space (which is right by the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung hotel) and features indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal venue for casual get-togethers with friends and family, and it’s super pet-friendly too! Humans can enjoy alfresco moments with their pets while dining on fresh and grilled seafood items on the menu, along with comforting pasta and pizza dishes, all with a touch of Mediterranean coastal flavour.