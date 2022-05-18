Hong Kong
  1. Bring your pup with you to these dog-friendly restaurants!
    Photograph: Courtesy of @hii_im_archieBring your pup with you to these dog-friendly restaurants!
  2. Bring your pup with you to these dog-friendly restaurants!
    Photographer: Courtesy of (c)Ong Photography/The MurrayBring your pup with you to these dog-friendly restaurants!
13 Dog-friendly restaurants and cafes in the city

Spend a paw-fect day lounging and dining with your furry friend(s) at any of these restaurants in the city

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
& Cherry Chan
With the recently relaxed social distancing restrictions, we’re now able to dine together with up to eight at a table. And with many new bars and restaurants opening up in the city, it’s the best time to head out for a lovely meal. But if you’re looking for places to bring your precious pooch with you out for a meal or a quick happy hour drink? We’ve gathered a selection of dog-friendly restaurants, cafes, and bars across the city that allow you to nosh with your pup right by your side.

RECOMMENDED: Also check out our list of the best pet-friendly parks and gardens in the city.

Dog-friendly restaurants and cafes in the city

Cabana Breeze

  • Restaurants
  • Tung Chung

The all-day dining restaurant is located in Tung Chung T Bay's waterfront retail space (which is right by the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung hotel) and features indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal venue for casual get-togethers with friends and family, and it’s super pet-friendly too! Humans can enjoy alfresco moments with their pets while dining on fresh and grilled seafood items on the menu, along with comforting pasta and pizza dishes, all with a touch of Mediterranean coastal flavour.

Read more

Elephant Grounds

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sheung Wan
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @dogs.of.elephantgrounds

With branches across the city, Elephant Grounds is ideal for breakfast and brunch with or without your best furry pal. Their latest branch on Hollywood Road offers 7,000sq ft of space with an in-house bakery kitchen, roastery room, and outdoor seating that can accommodate pets. Post a pic of your furball while you're there and get featured on @dogs.of.elephantgrounds. Their K11 Musea venue is also spacious with a dog-friendly rooftop for alfresco moments where your dog can sit and lounge beside you.

Read more
Feather and Bone

  • Restaurants
  • Mid-Levels

Feather and Bone invites everyone to dine with their dogs at their Tsuen Wan branch, which is their biggest outlet in the city boasting an extensive outdoor terrace with views overlooking the water. While guests savour offerings of quality meats or sip on lattes, dogs can prance around and embrace the restaurants’ spacious waterfront patio.

For those in the Central area, Feather & Bone Mid-Levels terrace is also the perfect setting for your four-legged pal. Featuring a stunning array of fairy lights and electric coloured seating and furniture, this high-spirited rooftop hosts a wide space for pups to explore around. To get your hands on fresh bones and trims, visit their butcher counter at every Feather & Bone outlet.

Read more
Order delivery

Fini’s

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Soho

For pet parents that are craving some New York-style Italian fare, head to Fini’s Central or Wan Chai location and tag your dog along. The much-loved casual Soho hangout does some appetising meals including homemade pasta pappardelle nose to tail bolognaise – a decadent dish that pasta lovers will surely devour, containing pork cheek, veal loin, and oxtail ragu. But don’t forget to bring some dog treats so your furry friend won’t feel left out.

Read more
Hooman By The Sea

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • West Kowloon

Located in West Kowloon Cultural District, Hooman By The Sea is a  pet-friendly cafe offering both indoor and outdoor seating for you and your pooch. The eatery’s hotdog items on the menu are named after different dog breeds such as poodle, husky, and chihuahua. For doggy treats, they offer ice cream in various flavours, such as chicken liver, happy herring, and cool cod, as well as biscuits and other snacks. This couldn’t be a more ideal day out – you sipping on some blue lemonade and your puppy having a delicious ice cream bowl.

Read more

Limewood

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Repulse Bay
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suki (@suki_stories_)

For a refreshing change of scenery, head on over to Repulse Bay – even their shopping mall, The Pulse, is pet-friendly. Along the beach are pet-friendly restaurants where you’ll be spoilt for choice. Along this row of eateries is Limewood, a dog-friendly coastal-chic eatery highlighting global seafood dishes. Get a seat outside and enjoy a breezy afternoon with your pup as you chomp away on hearty food while watching people stroll along the promenade.

Read more
Book online
Little Bao Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Little Bao (@littlebaohk)

Situated right opposite Victoria Park, Little Bao has a number of bao offerings ranging from savoury pork-belly or fried chicken bao to sweet green tea or salted caramel ice cream bao. Your pups can stick by your side in their generously spaced outdoor area. It's a great dining spot and a great opportunity to take your pup on a mid-day adventure as they sunbathe while watching the highway cars go by.

Read more

Moontone

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Prince Edward

Moontone is a cafe created by the same team behind popular yoghurt drink shop Cheung Chau Corner which, much like its sister shop, is a cafe your Instagram feed will love. The cafe is themed around the Pantone colours, particularly leaning towards pastel tones, and offers a bright and airy space with casual cushioned floor seating, wooden tables, a blue Pantone wall, and even a faux tree in the middle of the cafe. Moontone also offers pet-friendly desserts and snacks, so you can bring your cats, dogs and pets to dine with you on Mondays (except on public holidays).

Read more
Book online
Ruam

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Wan Chai

Ruam’s spacious outdoor terrace is embellished with greenery, transporting diners and pups miles away from Wan Chai’s bustling streets. The eatery provides a great space for you and your furry friend to spend some quality time together. Indulge in the restaurant's signature Thai dishes and craft cocktails and let your pooch lounge and relax while you dine. Make sure to call Ruam to let you know you are bringing your pet pal so they can reserve a dog-friendly table for you.

Read more
Order delivery

Stazione Novella

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Black Sheep’s ever-busy Stazione Novella, known for their breakfast panini’s, coffees and cocktails happily welcomes dogs in their eatery. Enjoy a selection of breakfast panini, salamis, and cheese boards with your pup right next to you in Stazione Novella’s comfy seating areas. If you’d like to come for a mid-day drink with your dog, consider ordering a doggie cake from Black Sheep’s online bakery, the Butter Cake Shop, so your pooch can also indulge while you're having your happy hour.

Read more
The Murray's Garden Lounge

  • Hotels
  • Admiralty

Situated along Cotton Tree Drive and directly across Hong Kong Park is The Murray, a pet-friendly hotel allowing guests to bring one pet to their room and the hotel’s restaurant, The Murray’s Cotton Tree Terrace – a sleek open garden space that not only offers afternoon tea sets for humans but provides treats for dogs too. Choose between a hearty meal of chicken breast and quinoa, a ‘lollipup’, crunchy cookies and ice cream for your pups and let them indulge in an ultimate high tea experience with you.

Read more
Check prices

The Salted Pig

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Sai Wan Ho
  • price 1 of 4

With outdoor seating in Tsim Sha Tsui and Sai Wan Ho locations, The Salted Pig is a fur-iendly spot to bring your pooch. They even provide a dog parking space where you can latch in your pup’s harness if you just need to order for takeaway. While the human food menu offers a wide range of delicious dishes for you to choose from, the eatery doesn't provide dog food, so pack some treats and water for your furry friends.

Read more
Thirsty Shaker

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Archie (@hii_im_archie)

Want to bring your pup along with you to your happy hour sessions? Newly opened bar Thirsty Shaker is the perfect spot for you and your pet. Nestled in the bustling Soho area, chill out in the middle of the city on their breezy open terrace with your fluffy plus one. Enjoy Thirsty’s signature party punches or Lai Zi Martini with your pooch beside you. If you’re lucky during your visit, your pup might get to make a new friend and meet Thirsty Shaker’s loveable ‘mascot’, Archie the corgi.

Read more
Buy ticket

More dog-friendly spaces to explore

