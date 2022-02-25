Official White Rabbit ice lollies are coming to Hong Kong this March

Remember when everyone went bonkers over Igloo Dessert Bar's White Rabbit flavoured gelato? Well, get ready to craze over that sweet milky goodness again with these White Rabbit ice lollies! Officially licensed by the White Rabbit brand, these icicles – packaged just like the original candy wrap with its iconic rabbit logo – will bring back all your childhood memories with just one bite.

Photograph: Courtesy White Rabbit

Launching alongside this reimagined classic is the White Rabbit Peanut Nougat ice bar, which is also packaged to resemble the retro candy of the same name. The lolly promises a burst of milky flavours with peanut chunks for that extra crunch.

Photograph: Courtesy White Rabbit

Whether you're feeling nostalgic, looking for a sweet pick-me-up while staying home, or just a sucker for icy treats, make sure to stock up the freezer with a few sticks of these bad boys. Both ice lollies will be available at 7-Eleven locations across Hong Kong starting March 2 for $20 a pop.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!