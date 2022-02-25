Hong Kong
Timeout

White Rabbit Ice Bars
Photograph: Courtesy White Rabbit

Official White Rabbit ice lollies are coming to Hong Kong this March

Cue the nostalgia

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Remember when everyone went bonkers over Igloo Dessert Bar's White Rabbit flavoured gelato? Well, get ready to craze over that sweet milky goodness again with these White Rabbit ice lollies! Officially licensed by the White Rabbit brand, these icicles – packaged just like the original candy wrap with its iconic rabbit logo – will bring back all your childhood memories with just one bite. 

White Rabbit Ice Bar
Photograph: Courtesy White Rabbit

Launching alongside this reimagined classic is the White Rabbit Peanut Nougat ice bar, which is also packaged to resemble the retro candy of the same name. The lolly promises a burst of milky flavours with peanut chunks for that extra crunch.

White Rabbit Peanut Nougat Ice Bar
Photograph: Courtesy White Rabbit

Whether you're feeling nostalgic, looking for a sweet pick-me-up while staying home, or just a sucker for icy treats, make sure to stock up the freezer with a few sticks of these bad boys. Both ice lollies will be available at 7-Eleven locations across Hong Kong starting March 2 for $20 a pop.

