Hong Kong has welcomed many revitalisation projects over the years, with destinations such as Tai Kwun and PMQ becoming thriving cultural hubs (and hipster dens) swarming with visitors on the daily. Joining the two revitalised landmarks this summer is the historic Central Market on Des Voeux Road.

Built in 1939, Central Market is a Grade III historic building and Hong Kong's first wet market. The building's revitalisation project was announced in 2009, and now, 12 years and more than $500 million later, the market is finally opening its doors to the public with a brand new look.

Dubbing itself as a 'Playground for All', the market will play host to a slew of dining and shopping venues, ranging from specialty restaurants to local fashion boutiques and bric-a-brac stores. A wide range of educational and cultural activities will also be held at the market in partnership with different institutions and organisations in Hong Kong.

While original architectural elements of the market have been preserved, the '21st Century Marketplace' has incorporated contemporary designs into the complex, including bi-folding doors on the ground floor, a large central piazza equipped with projection and sound systems for events and performances, as well as a 2,500sq ft multi-functional event space ideal for open forums, exhibitions, and cultural performances. The building's grand staircase – fitted with a motion sensor system and an LED projection wall – has also adopted a semi-open space for various community performances.

More details of what to expect at the new Central attraction will be announced soon, but for now, check out our guides on rediscovering Central's living heritage and exploring the playful side of Central.

