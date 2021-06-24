Rediscover Central’s living heritage

If you look at the busy and cosmopolitan neighbourhood of Central and Sheung Wan, it's easy to dismiss that the area is one of the oldest parts of Hong Kong and serves as a time capsule to the city's storied past. While most colonial or historical buildings did not survive our city's race into modernity, many temples and landmarks remain in the district. And thanks to the city's revitalisation projects, a lot of these iconic spots are now thriving with new life and purpose.

The latest development in the district is the revitalisation of Hong Kong's historic 82-year-old Central Market by Chinachem Group. The three-storey structure that first opened for business in 1842 as a local bazaar before reopening with a new building in 1939, is now a Grade III historic building located between Queen's Road Central and Des Voeux Road. This year, the space will open as a 'Playground for All', offering experiences and venues for dining and retail aimed at connecting the local community to the neighbourhood's history, tradition, and contemporary culture.

Central Market is a new hub that will offer workshops, tours, and other activities, bridging different heritage spots in the area such as PMQ and Tai Kwun, as well as nearby attractions to encourage people to venture and rediscover the district. You can take a trip down memory lane and start the journey from Central Market and walk a few steps to stroll along the iconic cobblestone-covered Pottinger Street, dine at long-standing local favourites and dai pai dongs, and experience and taste old Hong Kong through venues that have stood the test of time.