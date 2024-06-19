The Hong Kong Immigration Department announced on Tuesday, June 18, that the old smart identity cards (HKID) will be invalidated next year. The old HKID cards are the ones issued before November 26, 2018, and are easily recognisable for being light green in colour.

This invalidation exercise will be carried out in two phases. Holders of the old HKID cards, who were born in 1970 or after, will see their cards become invalid on May 12, 2025. The same will then happen for old HKID card holders born in 1969 or before, where this last batch of old HKID cards will be rendered invalid on October 12, 2025.

According to the Immigration Department, there are still around 182,000 residents who have yet to renew their smart HKID cards. This applies to all Hong Kong residents, including non-permanent residents who are permitted to work, invest, reside, or study in Hong Kong. Hong Kong permanent residents who are living outside the city are not expected to return just to renew their HKID, but they should know that expired smart ID cards will be confiscated at immigration, at which point the card holder has 30 days to replace their cards.

If your old HKID becomes invalidated while you’re away, don’t panic, it does not mean that you are no longer a permanent resident or have lost your right of abode. Simply have your card replaced within the 30-day window. Citizens who fail to renew their HKID without a valid reason may be liable to a fine of $5,000 upon conviction.

Recommended reading:

Hong Kong ranks fifth in the annual ranking of the world's most competitive economies

Your guide to Hong Kong’s new high-speed sleeper trains

Hong Kong has ranked as the world’s most unaffordable city in 2024



Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.