Tickets for the new overnight sleeper trains on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) – also known as the Guangshengang XRL – were released last week, and to celebrate this improved mode of transport linking Hong Kong with Shanghai and Beijing, MTR Mobile will has announced a high-speed rail ticket giveaway. Read on to find out how to get free tickets, the routes for the new sleeper trains, prices, and more.

What kind of tickets are being given away?

To celebrate the launch of the new high-speed rail sleeper train, MTR Mobile is giving away 25 sets of round-trip tickets for two people to travel between Hong Kong and Beijing, as well as 25 sets of round-trip tickets for two between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

When will the giveaway start?

This special giveaway event will run for three consecutive weeks every Tuesday at noon, with the last round on June 25. Simply log onto the MTR Mobile app (Apple App Store / Google Play Store) from noon and follow the instructions on the event page for a chance to grab free tickets.

The first round, which began on June 11, saw tickets being all given out within one minute (yes, you read that correctly), so make sure you have the MTR mobile app updated, open, and ready for you to click as soon as the clock hits noon. Don’t forget to register as an MTR Mobile user beforehand so you don’t have to waste time during the actual giveaway itself!

For each of the three rounds of giveaways, there will be 25 sets of Beijing tickets and 25 sets of Shanghai tickets up for grabs, so a total of 150 pairs of travellers will get to try out the new sleeper train for free.

How to redeem the free tickets

If you successfully manage to get your hands on a pair of tickets, you’ll need to redeem them in person at West Kowloon station within the designated time period. Make sure to bring along the giveaway eCoupon and valid personal ID for each traveller when you collect the tickets. Note that winners must travel with the same companion on both the outbound and inbound journeys, and each pair of travellers will be assigned with one upper and one lower berth.

What are the new Hong Kong sleeper XRL trains?

This new sleeper train service will replace the ordinary-speed trains between Hung Hom station and Beijing and Shanghai. Starting from June 15, passengers can depart from West Kowloon station in the evening and arrive at Shanghai’s Hongqiao station or Beijing’s Beijingxi Station the next morning.

Travel times will be reduced significantly on these new trains, with the journey from Hong Kong to Beijing cut from over 24 hours to approximately 12 and a half hours, and the 19 and a half hour journey between Hong Kong and Shanghai now reduced to approximately 11 hours.

How much are tickets for the new high-speed rail trains from Hong Kong?

Sleeper tickets for an upper bunk start from $878, going up to $2,128 for a premium lower bunk. Second-class tickets that don’t include access to a sleeper bunk start from $682. Operating from Fridays to Mondays, the upgraded XRL will stop at intermediate stations including Shijiazhuang in Hebei province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang. These 16-carriage trains will include 13 sleeper cars, one dining car, and two second-class seating cars, while the Shanghai trains will also include one premium sleeper car. While a normal sleeper cabin contains two bunk beds with a small table and shared kettle, the premium sleepers are twin rooms equipped with one bunk bed, consisting also of a sofa, a shared wardrobe, and a kettle.

