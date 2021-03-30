Hong Kong
Pantone Lifestyle Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Pantone Lifestyle Gallery

Pantone opens its first physical store in Hong Kong

Go wild with colour-blocking styles

By
Tatum Ancheta
Global colour expert Pantone just opened a new physical store on the ground floor of Eslite bookstore in Cityplaza, and it's a visual feast. If you love bold tones or need a splash of colour in your life, then this is the place for you to shop. The 600sq ft store marks the first-ever Pantone Lifestyle Gallery in Hong Kong, offering homeware, beddings, towels, loungewear, and various home accessories – all in block colours.

The display is organised by Pantone colours so you'll easily be drawn to your favourite tones. Shop for loungewear like cotton and jersey t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, cotton-shell fabric slippers, towels, cushions, blankets, and home decors in hot pink, blue, green, or orange hues to add some colour to your WFH blues.

To celebrate the Hong Kong store opening, Pantone has released limited-edition tableware that includes a coffee cup set, dishes, bowls, among others, and comes in four colour options designed with pinstripes instead of solid colours. So get a set while it lasts!

Limited-edition Pantone tableware

Watch this space for announcements on exciting events as the shop plans to host Pantone events throughout the year. The online store, which will be available via issho46.com, is scheduled to launch by June this year.

Exclusively distributed in Hong Kong by home and lifestyle retailer Issho46, Pantone Lifestyle Gallery is located at Shop 026, G/F, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Taikoo Shing. 

