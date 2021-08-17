Moontone is Prince Edward's newest pet-friendly and Pantone-styled cafe

These days, cafe hopping is one of Hong Kong’s top weekend sports. It’s no wonder so many keep popping up around town. But when it comes to finding the coolest and newest, you know we’ve got your back. Enter Moontone, a new cafe created by the same team behind popular yoghurt drink shop Cheung Chau Corner which, much like its sister shop, is a cafe your Instagram feed will love.

Themed around Pantone colours and match cards, particularly leaning towards pastel tones, Moontone offers a bright and airy space with a Japanese tatami seated area, wooden tables, blue Pantone wall, and even a faux tree in the middle of the cafe.

Cushioned floor seats

The new cafe is located on Portland Street in Prince Edward and is pet-friendly, so you can bring your cats, dogs and pets with you inside on Mondays (except public holidays).

The menu offers breakfast, appetisers, toasts, pasta, desserts and drinks including some crowd-favourite homemade yoghurts from Cheung Chau Corner. Menu highlights include the all-day breakfast ($118), gnocchi carbonara ($98), Japanese eel scrambled eggs toast ($98), and a selection of mont blanc desserts (from $88).

They also have some limited edition items including a Japanese peach series (from $98) which features toast, roll cake, yoghurt drink and more, and a honeydew latte ($58) made with fresh fruit and extra-thick milk which is available while stocks last.

Japanese peach hojicha pudding

We opted for the eye-catching soft-shell crab and scrambled eggs toast ($98), which featured fluffy eggs with added crunch and umami from the crab, sandwiched between sweet brioche. This was followed by a sweet limited edition treat in the form of a whole Japanese peach filled with cream and compote atop a very soft and flavourful hojicha pudding ($108).

Soft-shell crab and scrambled egg toast

To wash it all down, we also tried the zesty pineapple and orange coffee ($42) which has fruit pulp that adds a refreshing tang to the brew.



Pineapple orange coffee

Moontone is located at 440 Portland Street, Prince Edward and is open from Monday to Sunday 12-10pm. Make sure to reserve a spot here to avoid disappointment!