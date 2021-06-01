Red Lobster launches new Asian inspired dishes and American favourites

American casual dining seafood restaurant Red Lobster is launching a month-long ‘Tastes of Asia and America’ menu on June 1, featuring five new dishes which celebrate Asian cuisine and beloved American classics.

The menu, available from June 1 to 30, showcases two much-loved American dishes including a rich and creamy chicken alfredo ($98) pasta with tomato and Parmesan and Walt's fried shrimp ($198) served battered and butterflied with fried mini potatoes and vegetables.

Chicken alfredo (left) and Walt's fried shrimps (right)

As for the Asian inspired dishes, Red Lobster's chef Jack Aw Yong has created two regional crab dishes that will transport you to the bustling hawker centres of Singapore without ever leaving the country. The classic black pepper crab ($298) uses the fragrant pepper to add flavour to a whole mud crab while the Singapore style chilli crab ($298) is stir-fried mud crab in a sweet and savoury tomato and chilli sauce.

Pepper crab (left) and chilli crab (right)

The Hong Kong inspired dish comes in the form of a lobster pineapple bun ($298) and is exactly what you think it is. A freshly cooked Maine lobster with thousand island dressing sandwiched in an iconic Hong Kong-style pineapple bun with a sweet and crisp top and soft pillowy centre. Its sweetness works well with the savoury filling, echoing the flavour balance you would normally get from a classic brioche lobster roll. The bun comes from a family-run local bakery, Kwan Hong Bakery, which has 40 years of history in Sham Shui Po. They tweaked their pineapple bun to mimic a more traditional lobster roll shape. The restaurant partnered with Kwan Hong Bakery after the success of their typhoon shelter lobster and salted egg yolk shrimp which launched when Red Lobster opened, both of which remain on the menu and as popular as ever.