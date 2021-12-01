Hong Kong
Timeout

ex-Sham Shui Po reservoir, Bishop Hill reservoir
Photograph: AFP/Louise Delmotte

Registrations for free guided tours of the century-old Sham Shui Po reservoir is now open

Individual and group tours will run from December 15 to June 14, 2022

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Located at Bishop Hill in Shek Kip Mei, the century-old Romanesque underground reservoir has just completed its $20 million preliminary restorations. The Water Supplies Department (WSD) is finally opening the premises this December to allow visitors to view the site.  

ex-Sham Shui Po reservoir, Bishop Hill reservoir
Photograph: AFP/Louise Delmotte

Now accorded Grade I historic status, the ex-Sham Shui Po reservoir will be accommodating individual and group guided tours daily for six months starting on December 15. A glass roof now covers the exposed section of the reservoir to protect it from the forces of nature, while ventilation systems, pathways, platforms, as well as emergency exits have been installed inside so that visitors can safely tour around the reservoir. 

ex-Sham Shui Po reservoir, Bishop Hill reservoir
Photograph: AFP/Louise Delmotte I Glass roof and protective structure now covers the exposed area of the reservoir

Last March, WSD launched a 360-degree virtual tour of the reservoir complete with educational information that anyone can access from their computers or mobile phones. The on-ground free guided tours will allow Hongkongers to view the historic architecture up close and learn more about its importance and cultural significance to the area. 

ex-Sham Shui Po service reservoir
Photograph: AFP/Louise Delmotte

Each month, 1,000 visitors will be allowed entry to the reservoir for a 90-minute tour that will accommodate up to 14 people per session. Visitors will be required to use the LeaveHomeSafe app to enter the facility. Tour guides will be available during the session to educate visitors about the historical monument. English sessions will only be conducted every Saturday. 

ex-Sham Shui Po service reservoir
Photograph: AFP/Louise Delmotte

According to WSD, the government is still not fixed about the complete restoration of the area. They will continue to conduct research and public consultations on how to move forward with the revitalisation of the reservoir. 

Interested to visit the century-old Sham Shui Po reservoir? Registration is now available at waterconservation.gov.hk

