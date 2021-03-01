Smoke & Barrel launches six new smokin’ hot burgers

As March 1 kicks off a new season, spring starts to warm up the weather, and menus also get a refresh. At American smokehouse and barbecue joint, Smoke & Barrel, this comes in the form of a brand new line of smoked-meat burgers, or 'Smokin' Hot Burgers' as they've named them. The new burger menu features six burgers inspired by their namesake American states, taking us from Texas to Tennessee and beyond.

New York burger

Taking on the characteristic BBQ flavours in honour of these American states, the Texas Burger ($158), for example, is made with a classic dry-aged beef patty grilled over an open flame and is topped with homemade maple bacon, cheddar cheese, and a signature BBQ sauce, while the New York Burger ($138) uses seven-day brined pastrami corned beef – which has been smoked for 12 hours – and serves it with tangy sauerkraut and yellow mustard to cut through the richness.

Aloha burger

Other burgers include the Alabama Burger ($128), a deep-fried chicken burger with shredded lettuce and homemade Alabama white sauce; Aloha Burger ($138) with tender pork rib meat topped with chargrilled pineapple and a local honey glaze; Carolina Burger ($108) which sandwiches paprika and oregano-rubbed, pit-smoked pulled pork shoulder with coleslaw and apple vinegar sauce; and the Tennessee Burger ($148) with slow-cooked, lychee wood-smoked wagyu brisket served with a sweet bourbon sauce.

Smoke & Barrel milkshakes

You can add $28 to enjoy sides such as tater tots with garlic and onion, or BBQ spice fries with your burger, and opt for an American diner-style milkshake – either strawberry and maple or truffle chocolate fudge – for an additional $58.

The Smokin' Hot Burgers are available at Smoke & Barrel for dine-in, takeaway, or delivery.