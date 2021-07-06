Hong Kong
The Lawn Club
Photograph: Courtesy The Lawn Club

Soak up the final two weeks of The Lawn Club at AIA Vitality Park

Hong Kong's socially-distanced summer garden party will be concluding its season on July 18

Fontaine Cheng
Updated: The Lawn Club's season will end on July 18. Check out their final days of programming here and book your pods while they are still available. Ticket prices for The Lawn Club range from $600 to $1,000.

What was once Hong Kong’s first socially distanced outdoor cinema, or The Grounds, has now morphed into The Lawn Club, a socially distanced venue for the ultimate summer garden party. Located in the exact same spot at AIA Vitality Park – right by the Observation Wheel – The Lawn Club offers four-person garden pods so you can enjoy your time there comfortably and safely with large deck chairs to lounge on too. 

Friends playing pétanque

A schedule of entertainment has been lined up for summer, including live music with DJs, bands, and artists performing on stage, along with sports showings of tennis grand slams, rugby tours and football championships, which will change up on a daily basis.

Expect live music and performances

But that’s not all, as you can also entertain yourselves with the variety of lawn games to play. From boules, putterball, and pétanque to giant Jenga, cornhole and croquet, there’s something for every family, friend, couple, or group, to try. Each pod can book their own private session and then just sit back and relax between games.

A family garden party playing lawn games together

Parties of four can use the contactless ordering system to get food and drinks delivered directly to your private pod. Here, bites from Shake Shack are available so you can fuel up for your games, as well as drinks from the likes of Peroni beer, Pepperjack wine, Four Pillars gin, BubbleMe hard seltzer, Jim Beam whiskey, and soft drinks.

For more events and happenings in Hong Kong, visit this link for the best things to do right now. Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

